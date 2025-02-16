Breaking News

Cheltenham-winning jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies aged just 24 after fall in race

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan died after he suffered a fall at Thurles on February 6.

The 24-year-old was riding Wee Charlie for trainer Gerard O'Leary and was one of three fallers at the final fence in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned as the air ambulance arrived to take O'Sullivan to hospital, and it was later confirmed that he was being treated in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital, where he had remained since.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the IHRB, said in a statement: "Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital.

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan. Picture: Alamy

"We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital.

"Michael's family took the decision to donate his organs at this incredibly difficult time, but in doing so made a choice that will make a real difference to the lives of other patients and their families.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around. Michael's success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

"Michael's family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O'Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time."

Michael O’Sullivan after a winning ride in the Joe Bollard Memorial Maiden Hurdle during PwC Champion Chase Day at Gowran Park Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

O'Sullivan started off his riding career on the point-to-point circuit and was crowned champion under-21 rider in 2019.

His first win under rules came at Cork in 2018 when he guided Wilcosdiana, trained by his uncle, Eugene, to a 47-length victory in a hunter chase, and he turned professional in September 2022.

It did not take O'Sullivan long to make a major impact in the professional ranks, as he enjoyed a notable winner at that month's Harvest Festival at Listowel aboard the Terence O'Brien-trained Magnor Glory - and just three days later he steered Enniskerry to a Grade Three success for owner-trainer Barry Connell in the Kilbegnet Novice Chase at Roscommon.

The link-up with Connell would prove hugely successful that season, with the pair combining to land both the Royal Bond Novices' Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham with Marine Nationale, while Good Land was a Grade One winner for the team at the Dublin Racing Festival.

O'Sullivan enjoyed a day one double at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, for as well as Marine Nationale he also scored aboard Gordon Elliott's Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, and rounded off his breakthrough campaign by being crowned champion conditional in Ireland with 32 winners.

In all, O'Sullivan rode 90 winners in Ireland and five in Britain under rules, with his most recent big-race success coming aboard Embassy Gardens for champion trainer Willie Mullins in the Grade Three New Year's Day Chase at Tramore.

Darragh O'Loughlin, CEO of the IHRB, said: "Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighroom.

"Michael will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our hearts go out to Michael's family, especially his parents Bernadette and William and his brother Alan, who will feel his loss most keenly."

As a mark of respect, the fixture at Punchestown on Sunday and the Point-to-Point fixtures have been cancelled.