Thousands descend on north London as Tottenham celebrate Europa League win with open-top bus parade

Tottenham Hotspur players on the open-top team bus during the Europa League winners parade in North London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Thousands of people have descended on north London to celebrate Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League victory against Manchester United.

Manchester United were beaten in Bilbao as Spurs won their first European trophy in 41 years.

Brennan Johnson, who celebrates his birthday today, scored the only goal before a rearguard display saw Spurs hold their nerve and spark wild scenes in Spain and back in N17.

Thousands of people could be seen lining the streets as the Spurs squad and coaching staff began their victory parade in Edmonton Green, before making their way to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma (right) and Pape Matar Sarr with the trophy on the open-top team bus during the Europa League winners parade in North London. Picture: Alamy

Fans could be seen on rooftops, climbing bus stops and clambering on scaffolding to get a glimpse of the team after their first trophy win in 17 years.

A white double-decker bus with “Europa League winners” written across the front was stationary for a lengthy period of time before it started to move down the High Road at 5.30pm to chants of “glory, glory Tottenham Hotspur” from supporters young and old.

Estimates put the number of fans in north London today at as many 150,000.

Tottenham won the Europa League final after beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Speaking from atop the victory bus, defender Mickey Van Der Ven, who made a crucial clearance in the final, said: “Unbelievable man. Yeah I slept a little bit (in the last 48 hours).

“Emotional, so emotional. The season we’ve had, it was so difficult, but we got the trophy and we’re so happy. I’m so proud of the boys.

“If you experience this, you want to do it over and over again. We’re going to try to do the same beautiful things next season.”

The team set off from Edmonton Green and is heading to the club’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy

This is Spurs’ first trophy parade since a 1991 FA Cup win and club greats were on hand to reflect on the achievements of the class of ’25 before the team bus started to slowly move down the High Road.

Graham Roberts scored a crucial goal the last time Tottenham claimed European success in the 1984 UEFA Cup and backed Ange Postecoglou’s side to chase more silverware now.

Roberts said: “This will give them belief now. All that pressure that was there, that’s gone.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou on the open-top team bus during the Europa League winners parade in North London. Picture: Alamy

“We have to strengthen our squad, but I think we have a great bunch of boys.

“They love Ange, they went round him, they cuddled him, they wanted him in the photos. The team spirit is there.

“We’ll get more now, the rest will come. Wednesday was one of the greatest nights. I had tears in my eyes.

“We were in the fan park, me and Ledley (King). The fans were magnificent. They deserve it. I just hope we get a team on the pitch on Sunday.”