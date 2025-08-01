Tottenham set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha on season-long loan

By Henry Moore

Tottenham are set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The Portuguese defensive midfielder is set to undergo his medical with the North London club on Friday before joining up with new boss Thomas Frank on the club’s tour of Southeast Asia.

Palhinha only signed for Bayern last summer from Fulham in a deal worth up to £47.4million but endured a difficult debut campaign and made only six starts in Bundesliga, which has opened the door for a return to the Premier League.

Joao Palhinha celebrates after scoring against Arsenal. Picture: Getty

Talks between Tottenham and Bayern got underway on Thursday and an agreement has now been reached, with Palhinha given the green light to undergo a medical ahead of the proposed move.

The midfielder, who turned 30 earlier this month, will join Spurs on a season-long loan with an option included in the deal to make the move permanent for a 30million euros (£26m) fee.

During two years at Craven Cottage, Palhinha quickly became a fan favourite with his all-action style across 79 appearances where he scored eight goals.

It earned the former Sporting Lisbon youngster a big move to Bayern, but after struggling for opportunities and making only 25 appearances for the German champions last season, he is set for a return to London.