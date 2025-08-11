Tottenham open talks with Man City over Savinho after Son depature

11 August 2025, 11:25

Brazilian winger Savinho has been identified by Spurs as a possible new recruit for their depleted attack
Brazilian winger Savinho has been identified by Spurs as a possible new recruit for their depleted attack. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Tottenham have opened talks with Manchester City over the potential signing of Savinho.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spurs are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of Son Heung-min to Los Angeles FC and the recent serious knee injury sustained by James Maddison.

A pursuit of Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White failed last month, and Tottenham have now switched attention to versatile attacker Savinho, but discussions with Man City are at an early stage.

Son Heung-min, joined Los Angeles FC earlier this summer
Son Heung-min, joined Los Angeles FC earlier this summer. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Tottenham confirm major injury blow as James Maddison faces knee surgery

Read More: 'It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career': Son Heung-min announces Tottenham departure

Brazilian winger Savinho signed for Man City in the summer of 2024 and played 48 times in his debut campaign under Pep Guardiola.

Mainly used on the ring wing by Guardiola for City, Savinho, who scored three times and produced 13 assists last season, made a name for himself at Troyes before he starred for LaLiga outfit Girona in the 2023-24 term.

Savinho scored 11 goals for Girona from the left side of their attack and if an agreement can be reached between Tottenham and City, the 21-year-old could be a natural replacement for the club's former captain Son.

Despite an encouraging first campaign at the Etihad Stadium for Savinho, the arrival of Rayan Cherki this summer has provided greater competition in attack and he could now be let go by Guardiola.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Crystal Palace have been demoted from the Europa league despite winning the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace lose appeal against UEFA after being dumped out of Europa League

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will compete on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey first celeb named for Strictly 2025

A campaign to reopen one of Birmingham’s most historic music venues is gaining major traction, following the death of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Tens of thousands join campaign to reopen iconic Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig

Biddy Baxter has died aged 92.

Blue Peter legend dies aged 92

EasyJet Airbus A320 comes in to land.

EasyJet pilot grounded after stripping naked during 'all-day drinking session' at hotel

Harvey Willgoose and his mother Caroline pictured together in a post made on social media

Mother of Harvey Willgoose says she feels sorry for son's killer but demands tough sentence

Leslie Green contracted salmonella while eating chicken in a luxury four stay resort.

Grandfather dies after eating 'half-cooked chicken' on Canary Islands holiday

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance in 2006: The band are set to go back on tour to mark 20 years of The Black Parade

My Chemical Romance announce London stadium shows

Exclusive
Government minister and Palestine Action arrest

Government minister defends proscribing Palestine Action as terror group as police arrest more than 500 at protest

The Erskine Bridge, located over the River Clyde, Renfrewshire, Scotland.

Major bridge closure forces motorists into 40-mile detour for next 24 hours

Pictures like these in shop windows could breach the shoplifters' rights under GDPR

Don't put shoplifters' photos up in stores as it 'breaks data protection rules,' shopkeepers told

A metre-high mass of wet wipes on the banks of the Thames near Hammersmith, west London, is being removed.

London’s 250-metre long ‘wet wipe island’ made of congealed waste and weighing 180 tonnes to be removed

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to deal with 'significant flooding' around Canonbury Street.

Dozens evacuated amid 'significant flooding' in north London after burst water main

A driver blows into a roadside handheld alcohol breath tester breathalyser.

Drink-drive limit could be slashed in road safety overhaul

Alicia Kemp, from Redditch, Worcestershire, appeared in Perth Magistrates’ Court via video link from prison on Monday.

British backpacker pleads guilty to fatal e-scooter crash in Australia

Exclusive
The Home Secretary is drawing up plans to change the law to stop international human rights rules from being used as "loopholes" to allow criminals to avoid deportation.

Home Secretary drawing up plans to 'more tightly' define human rights laws to stop criminals using 'loopholes'

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC

Running from catcallers! LBC joins undercover female police officers in crackdown on people harassing women joggers
LBC

Inside one of Britain's elite knife crime units - tasked with taking blades off the streets of Nottingham
Woman undergoing chemotherapy during medical consultation.

New cancer drug could help patients avoid aggressive treatments and boost chemo efficacy

A police forensic tent at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed earlier today.

Man, 31, charged with murder of father and son in Southwark

General Election - National Health Service

NHS to hire newly-qualified nurses and midwives before jobs open up in bid to boost workforce
Al-Sharif

Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

People conduct search and rescue operation after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck with its epicenter in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir, Turkiye

Large 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey causing buildings to collapse

Former Doctor Who lead and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith has landed a role in a new Star Wars film as a villain

Former Doctor Who star Matt Smith cast in new Star Wars film alongside Ryan Gosling

Family members of hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza marched alongside Jewish organisations and supporters

'National march' for Israeli hostages sees hundreds take to the streets in London

A huge fire has broken out on the iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat, authorities have said.

Huge fire breaks out on iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York.

Prince Andrew 'stung' by 'lack of royal status', author of bombshell new book claims

The Princess Royal speaks to guests during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Busier-than-ever Anne praised for her royal soft power ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles will record an audio message that will be broadcast on VJ Day on August 15

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News