Tottenham victory parade details: Route and times revealed

Tottenham will hold an open top bus parade through north London after their Europa League victory. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Tottenham will celebrate Europa League success with an open-top bus parade around the streets of north London on Friday night.

Manchester United were beaten in Bilbao as Spurs won their first European trophy in 41 years. Brennan Johnson scored the only goal before a rearguard display saw Spurs hold their nerve and spark wild scenes in Spain and back in N17.

Ange Postecoglou declared earlier this season that he always wins a trophy in his second year at a club and he has delivered on that, leading Spurs to a first piece of silverware since 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (centre left) lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao. Picture: Alamy

The victory parade, will begin around 5.30pm on Friday at Fore Street in the Edmonton Green region, travel down High Road past Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before it concludes in the stadium’s service yard on Northumberland Park.

The open-top bus parade will last approximately “between 60-90 minutes”, with a staging area to be erected outside the stadium on Paxton Terrace to host the players and coaching staff for a presentation of the trophy to fans.

Tottenham declined the opportunity to hold an open-top bus parade after Carling Cup glory in 2008 and instead presented the trophy to supporters before a UEFA Cup fixture with PSV Eindhoven.

The 1991 FA Cup final victory over Nottingham Forest at Wembley was marked with a parade around the club’s old White Hart Lane stadium.

Johnson’s scrappy first-half finish proved the difference at San Memes and helped Tottenham end a 17-year wait for silverware.“

It means everything, honestly. Ever since I joined the club, I just thought this club is way too good to have not won a trophy in so long,” Johnson said.