Transfer deadline day shake-up as Premier League confirms major change

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea in last summers transfer window. Football authorities have brought the deadline forward to 7pm. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

This summer's two transfer windows will close at the earlier than usual time of 7pm, the Premier League has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mail Sport first reported the early closure earlier this week, with the English top flight confirming its summer plans on Wednesday.

The transfer window traditionally closes at 11pm, but the earlier deadline is intended to allow club and league officials to complete their work at more sociable hours rather than still be at their desks well beyond midnight.

Manchester City signed Portuguese defender Ruben Dias last summer. Picture: supplied

Read More: Premier League announce two summer transfer windows for first time in history

Read More: Football's transfer market under threat after court finds Fifa’s rules go against European Union law

The Premier League confirmed the 7pm closure would apply to the short window which will open from June 1 to 10, and the main window which will run from June 16 to September 1.

The first of those windows is an additional registration period created by FIFA which national associations could adopt if they had teams involved in the Club World Cup, which starts in the United States on June 13.

The PA news agency understands the 7pm timing will align with other major national leagues across Europe.

The EFL confirmed on Wednesday that it too would operate two windows this summer, with the timings precisely matching those announced by the Premier League.