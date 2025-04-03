Fencing row erupts as US athlete takes knee instead of competing against transgender athlete

The female athlete took a knee instead of competing against a transgender athlete in a fencing tournament. Picture: DC_Draino X

By Alice Padgett

The female athlete took a knee instead of competing against a transgender athlete in a fencing tournament.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The female athlete refused to compete at the Cherry Blossom tournament at the University of Maryland.

Stephanie Turner was due to fence Redmond Sullivan, when Ms Turner refused to compete because her opponent was transgender.

The pair ready to compete, and then Ms Turner takes a knee.

Ms Sullivan walks over to speak to her opponent, before the referee moves in.

Redmond Sullivan and Stephanie Turner (kneeling). Picture: DC_Draino Twitter

Redmond Sullivan and Stephanie Turner before their match. Picture: DC_Draino

She was subsequently disqualified and handed a black card by the referee.

Black cards are uncommon in fencing and reserved for "unsportsmanlike behaviour".

Read More: Premier League's first black referee, Uriah Rennie, 'learning to walk again' after he was left paralysed

Read More: Newcastle Fan has QR code tattooed on leg linking to video of cup final goal - but rival fans work to get clip taken down

A referee disqualifying Stephanie Turner. Picture: DC_Draino X

A referee disqualifying Stephanie Turner. Picture: DC_Draino X

USA Fencing's website reads: "We recognize not all individuals’ gender identities are binary, and a gender binary default for participation could potentially cause harm — leaving some individuals to feel excluded and unsafe. Within our divisions, USA Fencing will not discriminate on the basis of gender identity, regardless of sex assigned at birth, or any other form of gender expression for participation in any division.

"As such, athletes will be permitted to participate in USA Fencing sanctioned events in a manner consistent with their gender identity/ expression, regardless of the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth in accordance with the guidelines listed below."