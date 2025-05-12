Trent Alexander-Arnold booed by Liverpool fans in first game since exit confirmed

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold stands dejected during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Fans booed the player following his announcement that he will leave the club. Picture: Alamy

Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by Liverpool fans on Sunday as he made his first appearance since announcing he is to leave the club.

The Liverpool right-back confirmed earlier this week he would not be signing a new contract when his current deal with the newly-crowned Premier League champions expires this summer.

The 26-year-old England international, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, was subjected to audible jeers as he was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute against Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid. Picture: Alamy

It was, however, a mixed reception for the academy graduate with large sections of the crowd also cheering and applauding a homegrown player whose successes include two domestic titles and the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot had said prior to the game he would not tell supporters how they should react to the player's announcement.

Alexander-Arnold had been on the bench as Slot looked to the future by starting with 21-year-old Conor Bradley on the right of his defence.

The highly-rated Northern Irishman has long been viewed as the natural successor in the position and the crowd sang his name both during the game and after he was replaced by Alexander-Arnold.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was not happy with the reaction of some of the home fans.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: "That's the story of the game. That's what we will be talking about after the game, and the back pages of every newspaper tomorrow.

"I'm surprised how many. When you're in a crowd of 60,000, there's no doubt there's a lot of unhappy people at Liverpool about the situation, and I've said that's understandable.

"But for me, I don't believe that any player putting that red shirt on, going out to play for the club and trying to win them points or win them trophies should be booed.

"I understand, there's a lot of ill-feeling, and some people outside of Liverpool won't be able to understand that. I do.

"(But) booing one of your own players while they are playing is not for me."

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson - who saw a late goal from a corner ruled out for a foul as Arsenal fought back to draw 2-2, finishing with 10 men - accepted: "There's a lot of emotion around it."

Robertson added on Sky Sports: "For Trent, it's not been an easy one. Of course it's not. But he's made the decision. It's not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn't nice. But as I said, we can't tell people how to act.

"I can't tell you how I feel about it, I'm extremely proud of him. I love him as a player, I love him as a friend. He will be missed as one of my best friends in the game."