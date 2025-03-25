Trent Alexander-Arnold 'agrees to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid'

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid. Picture: Alamy

Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed terms on a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Liverpool star has long been expected to swap Anfield for the Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, and multiple reports now say the 26-year-old has finalised a five-year contract worth more than £220,000 a week.

The England international, who came through the ranks at Liverpool and has been at the Premier League club for more than two decades, has been able to discuss terms with overseas clubs since January.

Alexander-Arnold would link up with fellow England international Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu. Picture: Alamy

Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut as an 18-year-old in 2016.

His honours with the club include the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup and he is on course to add a second league crown this season with Arne Slot's side currently 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players out of contract this summer, with the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk still unclear.

Liverpool have declined to comment on the reports.