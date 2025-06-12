Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks perfect Spanish as he's unveiled by Real Madrid

12 June 2025, 13:36

Trent Alexander-Arnold describes joining Real Madrid as a dream come true
Trent Alexander-Arnold describes joining Real Madrid as a dream come true. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Trent Alexander-Arnold said joining Real Madrid was a "dream come true" as he delivered his opening address to club dignitaries and invited guests in Spanish.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 26-year-old England international, who has signed a six-year deal after his contract with Liverpool expired, was watched by his family as he spoke confidently at his official presentation ahead of a press conference.

His choice to speak in the language of his new club and not English surprised many but showed the preparation which had gone into this move, something for which he was criticised by sections of the Liverpool fanbase after leaving the club on a free transfer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke Spanish as he was unveiled as a Real Madrid player
Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke Spanish as he was unveiled as a Real Madrid player. Picture: Getty

"This doesn't happen every day, it's a dream come true and I'm very happy and proud to be here," he said after his 20-year association with Liverpool officially came to an end.

"I want to show Real Madrid fans how I play; I'm going to give my all for the team and Real Madrid fans.

"I want to show those fans how I play, I want to win many titles and I want to be a winner here and enjoy playing alongside the many great players."

Alexander-Arnold, wearing a black suit and tie, sat next to girlfriend Estelle Behnke as a video montage was played of his best moments in a Liverpool shirt, inevitably featuring his two assists in the 4-0 Champions League semi-final comeback against Real's arch-rivals Barcelona.

His mum Dianne, sat alongside his dad Michael and brothers Tyler - his agent - and Marcell - could be seen wiping away tears as the video concluded.

Real president Florentino Perez described Alexander-Arnold as: "A player who has won everything, one of the best defenders and full-backs in world football.

"One on the greatest players worldwide is joining this club and hopefully we can write a new page in the history books."

