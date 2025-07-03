Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher lead tributes following death of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota aged 28

3 July 2025, 10:36 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 10:43

File photo dated 21/08/21 of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese Football Federation has announced it is ‘devastated’ by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Issue date: Thursday July 3, 2025.
File photo dated 21/08/21 of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese Football Federation has announced it is ‘devastated’ by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Issue date: Thursday July 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Stars from across the world of football have paid tribute to Liverpool striker Diogo Jota following his death at the age of 28.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Liverpool star died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, in a car crash during the early hours of Thursday morning - just two weeks after the father-of-three tied the knot to his long term girlfriend.

Spanish police confirmed the deaths in a statement on Thursday, describing how the tyre on the Lamborghini the pair were travelling in blew out during an overtake, with the vehicle leaving the road before bursting into flames.

In a statement released by Liverpool FC, the club spoke of their "devastation" at the striker's passing.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss," the club wrote in an official statement.

Adding: "We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Read more: Liverpool star Diogo Jota, 28, killed in car crash in Spain two weeks after getting married

Former England international and football pundit Gary Neville led tributes to the Liverpool striker, tweeting: "That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family."

A prominent figure in Portugal's international squad, having gained nearly 50 international caps for his country, Jota's teammates have paid tribute to the Portuguese striker.

Paying tribute on Thursday, Ruben Neves said: "They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!"

Former Liverpool player Jamie also paid tribute, taking to social media to describe his "devastation", writing: "Absolutely devastated by the sad news about Diogo Jota."

FC Porto, one of Jota's former clubs, paid tribute to the striker in a short post on Thursday.

Speaking of their "shock and deep sorrow" following the news, the club said: "It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks."Rest in peace."

Jota spent a year on loan at Porto, the city where he was born, during the 2016/17 season.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

One of Britain’s largest police forces is investigating over 1,000 grooming gang suspects in 59 separate child sex abuse cases, it has been revealed.

More than 1,000 child sex abuse suspects investigated in more than 59 separate grooming gang cases

There are ongoing legal cases in rugby league, rugby union and football involving former players

Dementia warning for rugby players as number show red flag signs

Women dressed in military gear standing in two lines

Women are now eligible for conscription in Denmark

Diogo Jota has three children with wife Rute Cardoso.

Who is Diogo Jota's childhood sweetheart wife Rute Cardoso as mother of their three children widowed after car crash

Diogo Jota has died age 28

Who was Diogo Jota: Liverpool footballer dies aged 28

The children were found in a secluded farmhouse in northern Italy.

'Ghost children' found speaking primitive language secluded on Italian farm - as father claims he wanted to 'protect' them
x

Liverpool star Diogo Jota, 28, killed in car crash in Spain two weeks after getting married

Exclusive
Glastonbury 'not safe in the hands of the BBC,' says Farage

Glastonbury 'not safe in the hands of the BBC,' says Farage

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police shut down rumours that hero father was responsible for five-year-old girl's fall from Disney cruise ship

Exclusive
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

‘Criminals, sex offenders, terrorists’ – Farage says UK must quit ECHR to stop boat migrants and deport offenders

Exclusive
Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft in flight.

Ryanair cancels more than 170 flights over next two days ahead of air traffic control strike action

A teenage boy's body has been recovered from Beccles Quay in Suffolk

Body of teenage boy pulled from River Wakeney in Suffolk after he entered water with friends

Exclusive
Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists.

Half of London cyclists treat red lights as optional - as record number of riders take to capital's roads

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

Members of the Fire Brigade attend the scene following a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrow on March 21, 2025.

Fears terrorists could easily target energy substations after North Hyde fire

Oliver Tarvet of Britain leaves the court after losing the second round men's singles match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Oliver Tarvet toasts the ‘most special day’ after impressing Carlos Alcaraz

Former Minister Alan Johnson

'Formidable' Rachel Reeves is 'tough cookie' under 'unbearable pressure' - but she won't quit, claims former minister
c

Four charged over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton which caused £7million in damage
Controversial ULEZ Scheme Set To Be Expanded To All London Boroughs

Eight arrested over alleged conspiracy to destroy Ulez cameras

x

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences

Starmer's wife, mother and sister all worked for the NHS

Exclusive: Labour created the NHS now we'll save it Prime Minister tells LBC

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on Wednesday.

India tourist board mocks Royal Navy stranded jet as it awaits repairs

Sarah De Lagarde, who lost her right arm and leg after being hit by two London Underground trains, is seen outside Royal Courts of Justice.

Mother who lost arm and leg in Tube accident was 'negligent' claims TfL in £25 million lawsuit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend ceremony in Kirkcaldy on day two of Royal Week

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News