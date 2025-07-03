Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher lead tributes following death of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota aged 28

File photo dated 21/08/21 of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese Football Federation has announced it is ‘devastated’ by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Issue date: Thursday July 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Stars from across the world of football have paid tribute to Liverpool striker Diogo Jota following his death at the age of 28.

The Liverpool star died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, in a car crash during the early hours of Thursday morning - just two weeks after the father-of-three tied the knot to his long term girlfriend.

Spanish police confirmed the deaths in a statement on Thursday, describing how the tyre on the Lamborghini the pair were travelling in blew out during an overtake, with the vehicle leaving the road before bursting into flames.

In a statement released by Liverpool FC, the club spoke of their "devastation" at the striker's passing.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss," the club wrote in an official statement.

Adding: "We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning.

Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids 💔 pic.twitter.com/BSYBL5yVre — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 3, 2025

Former England international and football pundit Gary Neville led tributes to the Liverpool striker, tweeting: "That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family."

A prominent figure in Portugal's international squad, having gained nearly 50 international caps for his country, Jota's teammates have paid tribute to the Portuguese striker.

Paying tribute on Thursday, Ruben Neves said: "They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!"

Former Liverpool player Jamie also paid tribute, taking to social media to describe his "devastation", writing: "Absolutely devastated by the sad news about Diogo Jota."

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his brother have both passed away due to traffic accident, reports Marca.



Deepest condolences, support, and thoughts are with those involved, his family and loved ones.



May his soul rest in peace. 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qwz7soJu5n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2025

FC Porto, one of Jota's former clubs, paid tribute to the striker in a short post on Thursday.

Speaking of their "shock and deep sorrow" following the news, the club said: "It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks."Rest in peace."

Jota spent a year on loan at Porto, the city where he was born, during the 2016/17 season.