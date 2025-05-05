Two motorcycle riders, aged 21 and 29, killed in 'catastrophic' 11 bike crash at British Supersport Championship race

Englishman Owen Jenner (right), 21, and Shane Richardson (left), 29, from New Zealand, were killed in a "major chain reaction" accident. Picture: Social media/Instagram

By Shannon Cook

Two motorcycle riders die after 'catastrophic' bike crash at British Superbike event in Cheshire.

Englishman Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, from New Zealand, were killed in a "major chain reaction" accident.

It happened on the first lap of the race as the riders exited turn one.

A third rider, Tom Tunstall, sustained "significant injuries", according to Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), who lead circuit operations at Oulton Park.

A statement from MSVR read: "At the start of this afternoon’s Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling. The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

"Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

"This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.

"Owen Jenner, 21, was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where despite further resuscitation treatment he died from a catastrophic head injury.

"Shane Richardson, 29, was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

"Tom Tunstall, 47, was initially treated on the track and was taken to the circuit medical centre, he was later transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries."

Meanwhile, riders Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes and Morgan McLaren-Wood received treatment for minor injuries at the circuit's medical centre.

Lewis Jones, Corey Tinker and George Edwards were involved in the incident but did not sustain any injuries.

MSVR and the Motorcycle Racing Control Board are "investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary".

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.