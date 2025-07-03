Tyson Fury announces trilogy fight with Usyk at Wembley in shock comeback from retirement

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles' fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Tyson Fury has announced that he will fight Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch at Wembley Stadium in April.

The former world heavyweight champion said the fight will take place on April 18, 2026, in a social media post announcing “the trilogy”.

Fury retired from the sport in January after losing his title fight rematch against the Ukrainian Usyk by unanimous decision in December, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He had previously fought and lost to Usyk in May 2024 in the same city, that time by split decision, but Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh revealed on Wednesday that the 36-year-old had told him of his intention to fight again next year.

Alalshikh signalled a potential Fury return with a social media post on Tuesday which referenced the "rabbit" nickname given by Fury to Usyk in the build-up to their previous fights.

"The 'Gypsy King' will be back," Alalshikh wrote. "I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 ... We have a rabbit to hunt."

Fury - who has recently posted footage of himself back in the gym with trainer SugarHill Steward - then followed up that announcement himself, speaking to Boxing News at an IBA Pro Event in Istanbul.

"Who would I rather fight right now? Usyk. I want my revenge in England, that's all I want," Fury said.

"I want my fair shout, and I don't believe I got a fair shout the last two times. I don't know what I'm going to have to do, because I can't let it go to a decision.”

Sergey Lapin, the head of Team Usyk, did not deny that the fight was on the table but said the fighter is focused on his upcoming fight with IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois later this month.

The Ukrainian will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion if he defeats British Dubois at Wembley on July 19.

Fury appeared to dismiss the prospect of taking on Dubois.

"If I did come back, hypothetically speaking, if I was to return and box Daniel Dubois, he wouldn't land a glove on me, it would be a one-sided beatdown," he said.

"But I wish him luck in his fight against Usyk, but styles make fights and his style and my style don't gel. I would annihilate him."

Before announcing his fight with Usyk, the ‘Gypsy King’ hinted at a potential fight with longtime rival Anthony Joshua - who he has never fought.

"[Usyk] is the one I want, but if I don't get that then it will be Joshua, the biggest British fight that will ever happen,” he said.

"It would break all records and it would sell out 100,000 at Wembley in an hour and it's a fight I think can happen, if I decide to come back and the deal was right."