Tyson Fury wants third fight with Oleksandr Usyk

20 July 2025, 10:33

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - "Riyadh Season" boxing match event
Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - "Riyadh Season" boxing match event. Picture: Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Tyson Fury has thrown his hat in the ring to fight new undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for a third time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former WBC-belt holder Fury was at BOXPARK Wembley on Saturday afternoon but did not stick around to watch Usyk dismantle fellow British boxer Daniel Dubois in scintillating fashion at the national stadium.

Usyk’s brutal fifth-round stoppage of Dubois made him undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time after he initially won all the belts against Fury last May in Riyadh before he was forced to vacate his IBF title.

Fury went into retirement after he tasted a second defeat to Usyk on a split decision last December but signalled his intentions to return earlier this month and served notice to the undefeated Ukrainian in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after knocking down Daniel Dubois during their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2025.
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after knocking down Daniel Dubois during their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Oleksandr Usyk beats Daniel Dubois in brutal performance to reclaim undisputed heavyweight title

Read more: ‘An early Christmas gift’: Tyson Fury slams judges after loss to Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight title clash

During a video of Fury on a run on his Instagram, the 36-year-old ‘Gypsy King’ said: "Massive shout out to Oleksandr Usyk.

"He did a fantastic performance tonight over Daniel Dubois, a good, young, game lad who came for a good tear, so congratulations to both men but Oleksandr Usyk knows there is only one man who can beat him.

"I did it twice before and the world knows it. I have been f***** good and proper.

"I took it like a man and here is me, not f****** around at some boxing match, I am out on the road running.

"I am running tonight. I came home, I did my job and I got myself back and I am the man.

"I am the f****** spartan and no matter what anyone wants to say, I won those fights. Guaranteed, 100 per cent. There is only one man. GK (Gypsy King) all day every day. Get up!"

Queensberry chief Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, acknowledged a third fight with Usyk would be "big" but reiterated WBO mandatory Joseph Parker is next in line.

"Tyson has made it very clear to me he would love to fight at Wembley and would love do that fight. And it would be a big fight, I am quite sure of it," Warren admitted.

"As a fan, I would like to see the Joe Parker fight. Joe deserves it, he is on a run himself similar to what Daniel was on and that is the fight that has been ordered.

"One way or another it will either happen or Joe will fight for the vacant title."

