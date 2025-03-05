Breaking News

UK nations to launch joint bid to host 2035 Women's World Cup

Leah Williamson and Millie Bright of England lift the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 trophy. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The UK is set to launch a bid to host the 2035 Women's World Cup.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will together bid to host the upcoming tournament.

A statement said: "The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will collectively submit an expression of interest to FIFA for the United Kingdom to host the Women's World Cup in 2035."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer added: "Football is and always will be at the core of our country’s identity.

"Whether we watch on TV, play at the weekends like I do, or simply enjoy soaking up the atmosphere in the pub, it brings communities together like little else.

Read more: Football club owner diagnosed with terminal cancer as club release statement

Jodie Taylor of England celebrates after scoring her hatrick and the teams fourth goal against Scotland. Picture: Getty

"That pride was on full display when England hosted UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. It not only showed the best of our nation to the world but inspired a generation of girls into the game, all whilst boosting the economy.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy.

"The FAs’ intention to bid has my government’s full support."

Final host bids need to be in by the end of 2025, with a decision to be made in 2026.

Women's football has experienced an astronomical rise in popularity in recent years.

England's national team, affectionately called the Lionesses, captured the hearts of the nation when they were crowned European champions in 2022.