UK poised to host 2035 Women’s World Cup

3 April 2025, 10:11

Spain celebrates winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia
Spain celebrates winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The United Kingdom looks almost certain to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after FIFA president Gianni Infantino described its interest as the "one valid bid" for those finals.

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales announced last month they would submit a joint expression of interest in hosting the finals in 10 years' time.

The deadline for initial expressions of interest passed on Monday and although Spain's federation president Rafael Louzan last week announced his country's intention to bid alongside Portugal and Morocco, Infantino indicated the UK bid was the only one being considered.

"We received one bid for 2031 and one bid - one valid bid I should add - for 2035," he said at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.

"The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations."

The UK bid will now go unopposed to FIFA Congress in the second quarter of next year where it could be voted through by acclamation, as the Saudi Arabian bid for the 2034 men's World Cup was last December. The UK bid will still be subject to the usual FIFA checks, such as an evaluation report.

Infantino confirmed the United States were the sole bidders for 2031, potentially alongside other nations from the CONCACAF confederation which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

"The path is there for the Women's World Cup to be taking place in 2031 and 2035 with some great countries to boost even more the women's football movement," Infantino added.

Mark Bullingham, the chief executive of the English Football Association, said: "We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2035. Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special.

"The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already given his backing to the bid, adding that a World Cup in the UK would be a "monumental moment".

He said: "Football is and always will be at the core of our country's identity. Whether we watch on TV, play at the weekends like I do, or simply enjoy soaking up the atmosphere in the pub, it brings communities together like little else.

"That pride was on full display when England hosted UEFA Women's Euro 2022. It not only showed the best of our nation to the world but inspired a generation of girls into the game, all whilst boosting the economy.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy. The FAs' intention to bid has my government's full support."

