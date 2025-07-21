Venus Williams, 45, to make pro tennis comeback

21 July 2025, 15:48

Venus Williams of the United States returns a shot to Diana Shnaider of Russia during her women's singles match during the Miami Open
Venus Williams last played singles in Miami last March. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Venus Williams is mounting a tennis comeback aged 45, having been inspired by a recent trip to watch Wimbledon.

The seven-time grand slam singles champion is playing doubles at the DC Open on Monday night with Hailey Baptiste. She has also received a wildcard to play singles and will play her first match on Tuesday against Peyton Stearns, the world number 34.

Stearns is more than 20 years younger than Williams and was born the same year that her opponent won her second Wimbledon title. It has also been more than a year since Williams last played, having lost in straight sets at the Miami Open in March 2024 against Diana Shnaider.

Appearing to have fallen out of love with tennis, it was unclear if Williams would ever come back, but she has said that a recent visit to SW19 has reignited her desire.

"I do know that when I went to Wimbledon this year I was there for a day and it was so beautiful and exciting and I remembered all the times I had, the adrenaline, all those things,” she said.

"Just the pure fun of playing the game, the fun of the challenge, overcoming - when you play, you overcome so many challenges: your opponents, the conditions, a lot of times you have to overcome yourself.

“Those things are fascinating, so I think maybe just the challenge of it all."

Williams turned pro back in 1994 and last reached a grand slam final in 2017
Williams turned pro back in 1994 and last reached a grand slam final in 2017. Picture: Getty

She added: "I haven't played in a year. There is no doubt I can play tennis... I'm still the same player. I'm a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand."

Williams has 14 grand slam doubles titles in addition to her seven singles crowns, and achieved world number one status in 2002.

She is the second-highest ever earner on the WTA tour, behind only her sister Serena.

The younger sibling announced her retirement in 2022 and, now aged 43, has had two children.

Williams would be the oldest ever female singles slam winner, should she do the unthinkable, but is not yet the oldest to have played professionally.

Kimiko Date was 46 when she finally stopped playing, while Martina Navratilova won a singles match at Wimbledon in 2004, aged 47 - and was nearly 50 when she won the mixed doubles at the 2006 US Open.

