Virgil van Dijk follows Mohamed Salah and signs new Liverpool contract

17 April 2025, 11:35

Virgil Van Dijk has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool
Virgil Van Dijk has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract.

The Netherlands defender followed last week’s example of Mohamed Salah in finalising an extension just a couple of months before his current deal expires.

Although both were always keen to remain at Anfield, the issue had been allowed to rumble on all season, but, with the Premier League title now within touching distance, the loose ends have been tied up.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website. “There are so many emotions, obviously, that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family."

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk's new contract is a new boost to Liverpool
Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk's new contract is a new boost to Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

The same cannot be said for Trent Alexander-Arnold, the third player whose deal expires in the summer, with Real Madrid seemingly increasingly confident of concluding their long pursuit with a free transfer signing at the end of the season.

Van Dijk turns 34 in July but his form this campaign has put him in contention for player of the year alongside Salah after re-establishing himself as one of the world’s best centre-backs.

After scoring a late winner in Sunday’s win over West Ham, the Dutchman, who joined in January 2018, spoke about what Liverpool meant to him.

“Being successful with Liverpool, the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool – that is just part of me,” he said.“I love the club, that’s pretty obvious. I think you can see that in the way I speak about the club, the way I work for the club in terms of what I do on the pitch and off the pitch, and that will always be the same.”

Van Dijk also appears to have been encouraged by moves being made off the pitch to strengthen the squad in anticipation of defending their Premier League title, for which they require a maximum of two wins from their remaining six matches.“I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years,” he said.“I think they’re planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job.”

