Wales on the brink of Euro 2025 crash out despite Jess Fishlock landmark goal

Wales' Jess Fishlock celebrates with after scoring her sides first goal during the Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between France and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

By Alice Brooker

Wales have been all-but eliminated from Euro 2025 after France take control in a 4-1 defeat.

While celebrations are in order for Jess Fishlock scoring her country's first-ever goal at a major tournament, Rhian Wilkinson’s side were put to the sword by Les Bleus in St Gallen.

Clara Mateo, Kadidiatou Diani, Amel Majri and Grace Geyoro bagged for France to leave Wales needing to beat England and manufacture a nine-goal swing in goal difference in Sunday’s final match.

Even if they can achieve that unlikely feat, they also need France to beat the Netherlands.

Wales must have feared a long night when the French went ahead in just the ninth minute.

Players of Wales after the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Group D match between France and Wales at Arena St.Gallen in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Mateo did very well to control a flick on from Selma Bacha’s inswinging corner and then sent a cushioned volley into the roof of the net.

But Wales were level five minutes later as Fishlock created history.

Not only did she score her country’s first goal at a major tournament, she also became the oldest women to score at the European Championships at the age of 38 years and 176 days when she prodded home Ceri Holland’s improvised cross.

When informed of her age record, she said on ITV1: “I guess I’ll take that as a compliment.

“But I couldn’t get these accolades without my entire team behind me. I’m very grateful, and maybe after the tournament, I’ll let that sink in a little bit.”

It was initially ruled out for offside but the decision was overruled by VAR.

Wales's Jessica Fishlock, center, and her teammates applaud their supporters at the end of the Euro 2025, soccer match between France and Wales in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Fishlock added: “I am extremely proud of these girls. I think there were moments and for most of the game we were in it, we were kind of doing exactly what we were expecting to do.

“And I think the biggest learning from us in this entire tournament so far is the little moments we just have to be a little bit better at.

“But we’re so close. I’m so proud of this group.”

France went back in front just before half-time from the spot after Holland fouled Mateo and Diani converted, but only just as her weak effort hit the legs of Wales goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel and trickled over the line.

France made it three in the 53rd minute when Majri swept home after the Welsh defence had been caught playing out from the back.

Geyoro put the icing on the cake when she tapped home Diani’s cross as France made it 10 wins from 10 in 2025.