Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland quits mid Six Nations following record run of defeats

Warren Gatland who has quit Wales during the Six Nations. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Warren Gatland has left his role as Wales head coach by mutual agreement following a record run of 14 successive Test match defeats.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Gatland's departure on Tuesday, just 72 hours after Wales suffered a debilitating Six Nations loss to Italy in Rome.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt will take charge on for Wales' remaining three Six Nations games against title favourites Ireland, Scotland and England, the WRU said.

Wales players after defeat at end of the Guinness Six Nations 2025 rugby match between Italy vs Wales in Rome. Picture: Alamy

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said both parties had agreed an immediate change was "in the best interests" of the Wales squad.

n a statement, Gatland said: "I would like to thank the WRU Board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024 and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament.

"We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results but now is the right time for a change.

"I've reached the end of this particular chapter, but remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, the players who have played for me and all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years."

.Wales face Ireland on 22 February in Cardiff, then travel to Scotland on 8 March before finishing the tournament at home against England on 15 March.

Tierney said the WRU wants to appoint a permanent successor before the summer tour to Japan with "all options open."

Former Australia coach Michael Cheika, Glasgow coach Franco Smith and Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby are potential long-term successors."We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won,.