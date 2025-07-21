Wales appoint Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy as head coach

21 July 2025, 11:26

File photo dated 20/07/2021 of Steve Tandy. Wales have appointed Steve Tandy as their new head coach. Issue date: Monday July 21, 2025.
File photo dated 20/07/2021 of Steve Tandy. Wales have appointed Steve Tandy as their new head coach. Issue date: Monday July 21, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Wales have appointed Steve Tandy as their new head coach.

The 45-year-old Welshman will become the permanent successor to Warren Gatland on September 1 following almost six years as Scotland's defence coach.

Tandy is tasked with reviving his country's fortunes after their record 18-match losing run finally ended on July 12 with a 31-22 victory over Japan in Kobe.

His first match in charge will be on Sunday, November 9 against Argentina in Cardiff, which will be followed by meetings with Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa on the following three weekends.

"Becoming head coach of my home country is a massive honour and a privilege," said Tandy, who will lead Wales into the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

"I am looking forward to playing a role in the rebuilding phase of Welsh rugby and taking the national team back to competing with the best countries in the world.

"I am excited about the potential of Welsh rugby and the group of young, hardworking players we have."

Gatland's second spell as Wales boss ended in February on the back of a 22-15 defeat to Italy in the second round of this year's Six Nations.

Matt Sherratt took over on a temporary basis and oversaw defeats to Ireland, Scotland and England before leading this summer's two-match tour of Japan, which began on July 5 with a 24-19 loss in Kitakyushu.

Tonmawr-born Tandy was head coach of Ospreys between 2012 and 2018, which included winning the PRO12 title in his first season, before serving as defence coach for Australian side the Waratahs.

The former flanker was also part of Gatland's backroom staff for the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa in 2021.

Wales endured an 18-match losing run before finally beating Japan earlier this month
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney said: "After a thorough and detailed appointment process, Steve emerged as the standout candidate, and we know we have secured the very best coach for the job.

"This is a keystone appointment for us and an integral part of our five-year strategy as we look to achieve sustainable success for our senior men's side.

"Steve fits the bill in terms of the affinity he will be able to create with a young group of players with huge potential, but also the galvanising effect we know he can have on the whole rugby ecosystem as a proud Welshman .

"Our task now is to ensure Steve has the support and resources he needs to succeed in this role."

