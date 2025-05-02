Wales and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen announces retirement

The Welsh Football team’s Joe Allen arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening at their homecoming event, which was organised to say thank you to the fans after making through to the semi finals of Euro 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Wales midfielder Joe Allen has announced his retirement from football after his instinct told him he was not going to reach next year’s World Cup.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Allen, who won 77 caps for Wales and was also a member of the 2012 Great Britain Olympic team, will play his final game for Swansea on Saturday.

The 35-year-old – who played a pivotal role as Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and was named in the official team of that tournament – has made over 580 appearances in an 18-year senior career.

Allen started and ended his career at Swansea and also played for Wrexham, Liverpool and Stoke.

He reversed his February 2023 decision to retire from international football in October citing “unfinished business” with Wales, but said ahead of his final game against Oxford: “The timing’s right. A lot of factors go into the decision, but when you get to 35 you’re only getting worse.

“I still think I have some value and something to offer, but there’s probably a line I didn’t want to cross in terms of the level of performance I can give.

Read more: Inside 'house of horrors' where parents kept children in self-imposed 'Covid lockdown' since 2021

SKOPJE, NORTH, Macedonia. 25th Mar, 2025. Wales' Joe Allen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group J fixture against North Macedonia at the Toše Proeski Arena stadium, Skopje city, North Macedonia on the 25th of March. Picture: Alamy

“I’m probably right up to that line at the moment. When you couple that with the injuries you accumulate over the years, I’m at that stage where I can’t push things any further.

“It (the 2026 World Cup) was a big part of the decision. My instinct told me I wasn’t going to get there. Or, if I did get there, it wasn’t going to be at the level I wanted to be representing my country at a World Cup.

“So, it certainly made thinking about retirement a lot harder, with that on the horizon next summer.

“But, realistically, I didn’t quite feel I was going to get there.”

Pembrokeshire-born Allen broke won promotion into the Premier League at Swansea in 2011 and helped establish them as a top-flight club, before Brendan Rodgers signed him for Liverpool in a £15million deal in 2012.

Allen made over 130 appearances for Liverpool and was a Premier League, League Cup and Europa League runner-up ahead of spending six years at Stoke and three more at Swansea.

“A few stand-outs would be the play-off final with Swansea, getting promoted to the Premier League, and the first season there,” said Allen.

“Also joining a huge and historic club in Liverpool and competing at the top of the Premier League with some unbelievable players.

“The Euros in 2016 is the stand-out, an amazing summer, but there’s been many more.”

As well as Euro 2016, Allen featured at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to become one of the few Welshmen in three major tournaments.

Craig Bellamy, a former teammate, persuaded him to return to the international fold after succeeding Rob Page as Wales manager and Allen would add three more caps to his tally.

“When you see a player like him in training and the habits he has, you understand why he’s had such a great career,” said Bellamy.

“I’m so appreciative of what he’s been able to do for our country. He’s been one of our greatest players. You want that to stay for longer.”