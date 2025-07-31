West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of spot-fixing charges

31 July 2025, 17:52

A man wearing a maroon shirt and white shorts
West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of spot-fixing charges. Picture: West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of misconduct charges related to alleged breaches of Football Association betting rules, his club West Ham have announced.

The Brazilian was charged with four alleged breaches of FA Rule E5.1 by the FA in May 2024 in relation to matches involving West Ham.

It was alleged Paqueta directly sought to influence matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market, in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

He denied the charges and an independent regulatory commission found them not proven following a hearing. The FA said two charges against Paqueta related to a failure to co-operate with its investigation had been found proven.

The FA said a commission would decide on an appropriate sanction for those proven breaches "at the earliest opportunity."

The games Paqueta had allegedly sought to influence were the Hammers’ Premier League matches against Leicester on November 12, 2022, Aston Villa on March 12, 2023, Leeds on May 21, 2023 and Bournemouth on August 12, 2023.

A man wearing a maroon t-shirt looks away from the camera
Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of misconduct charges related to alleged breaches of Football Association betting rules. Picture: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Paqueta said in quotes released via the club: "Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations.

"I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

"To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything."

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady added: "We are pleased Lucas has been cleared.

"He has maintained his innocence from the outset and as a club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.

"Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the club, always giving everything.

"It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham United."

Alastair Campbell, a partner at the law firm Level and the head of Paqueta’s legal team, said: "Few cases carry the gravity of this one – professionally, personally and emotionally for our client.

"Lucas has faced down immense pressure with remarkable strength and resilience.

"Level is delighted that we’ve been able to help demonstrate that Lucas’ integrity as a player and a person is in no doubt.

"Now, he can finally get back to focusing on the things that matter most to him – playing football and being with his family."

The FA said it was awaiting the written reasons from the independent commission in relation to its decision on the charges, and would not be commenting further until that time.

