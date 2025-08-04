What England need to do to beat India on final day

Harry Brook hit 111 for England on Sunday before being caught out. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The fifth men’s cricket test between England and India is set for a thrilling finale on Monday when play continues at the Oval.

Storm Floris put paid to an exciting Sunday which saw both Joe Root and Harry Brook hit a century to put England within reach of victory.

However, India’s Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj all bowled for wickets to peg the home side back and take the tie into a final day.

Here is all you need to know.

Akash Deep has been bowling for India. Picture: Alamy

Match and ticket details

Play gets underway at 11am at the Oval in south London.

Tickets have sold out. If the weather does not allow for much play, fans may be in line for compensation if few overs are attempted and no result is obtained.

While it is theoretically possible for England to smash the required 35 in just one over, it is more likely the contest could stretch on.

What is the weather forecast?

Play is set to go ahead, despite amber weather warnings for parts of the country.

Rain has been forecast from 1-7pm on Monday in London which could see interruptions.

Fans will be hoping it stays dry on Monday. Picture: Alamy

What England need to do to win? How India can win

The home side are at 339 for six, chasing the 396 that India set previously.

England are chasing only 35 going into the final day with two Jamies, Smith and Overton, currently in bat. Their partnership only yielded two runs by the end of Sunday.

The home side have Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue left to bat, but there are still doubts over Chris Woakes who has been recovering from injury to try and be ready in time.

India have been rotating Prasidh, Akash, and Siraj with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.

For the overall series, an England win or a draw would see the home side win the contest. An India win on Monday would tie the series at two wins a piece and one draw.