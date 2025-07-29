What is Michelle Agyemang's viral sock style?

Michelle Agyemang's goals were a theme for England at Euro 2025. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Michelle Agyemang won Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2025 and scored key goals for England - but her influence has not stopped there.

Fans got to know the 19-year-old striker, who had barely played for the Lionesses before the tournament in Switzerland, as she kept hopes alive with equalisers against Sweden and then Italy before coming off the bench in the final against Spain.

Agyemang, whose name means ‘saviour of a nation’ in the Ghanaian language Akan, will join her teammates for an open-top bus parade, which will be held around London on Tuesday.

The rising star, who plays her club football for Arsenal, has inspired many watching to get into football but her signature style may also catch on.

Here is how she has caught the eye

Scoring in the last minutes wasn’t a bother for Agyemang, and she showed her cool swagger with her socks in the same way Eric Cantona once did with his collar.

The striker caught the eye for rolling her socks down beyond her shin pads.

“Agyemang wearing her socks low,” the North Bank podcast tweeted.

“In my head, the aesthetic of the low socks in football adds 5% to how good I think they are.”

Her former coach Roy Enright told the i: "A lot of players are doing it at the moment, it seems to be the fashion. The girls are loving it - we have our own little team chat and it was going mad when she scored."

The quiet revival continues…



Michelle Agyemang, is another miracle England sub. She is an active member of Ballers In God (BiG), the pro-on-pro discipleship group founded by footballer John Bostock. Agyemang wears BiG cross-embossed socks on pitch – a visible sign of her faith pic.twitter.com/3jExBJatAC — World Prayer Centre (@worldprayerc) July 28, 2025

But closer observers have noticed that the socks themselves carry the Ballers in God logo - a nod to her Christian faith.

“Michelle Agyemang is another miracle England sub,” World Prayer Centre tweeted.

“She is an active member of Ballers In God (BiG), the pro-on-pro discipleship group founded by footballer John Bostock.

“Agyemang wears BiG cross-embossed socks on pitch – a visible sign of her faith.”