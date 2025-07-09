What was Britain’s worst Wimbledon ever?

Tim Henman was the only British player to reach the second round in 2007 - and he lost. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Carlos Alcaraz saw off Cameron Norrie to end Britain’s final hope of glory at Wimbledon in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Spanish world number two breezed past in straight sets on Monday, leaving no British players left in either the men’s or women’s singles draw.

Norrie had been the only Brit to reach the quarters, with the last standing woman Sonay Kartal losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round.

Read also: Wimbledon 2025: Who is in the quarter-finals?

There were 23 British players across the men’s and women’s singles draws. While they have all been knocked out, as both genders reach their last four, it had been a great start - with 10 players making round two, the best since 1976.

Seven men made round two, which was the greatest number over the first hurdle since 1997, when seven also made it to the last 64.

Norrie, however, remains the last Brit to have made a men’s semi-final in 2022. Jo Konta was the last British woman to make the last four in 2017.

While there was no glory in 2025, there were certainly some positive signs for British tennis and far from the lower days when no players made it beyond the second round.

Here are some of Britain’s worst showings at Wimbledon.

Jeremy Bates made the second round in 1990. Picture: Alamy

1990: Best male performance, second round; Best female performance, second round

The worst year, perhaps, up until that point came in 1990 when Neil Broad and Jeremy Bates were knocked out in round two of the men’s draw - the joint worst British overall performance.

British players Sara Gomer and Sarah Loosemore also reached the second round, but no further.

Anne Keothavong went out in the first round in 2003, but did win a match in 2004. Picture: Alamy

2003: Best male performance, quarter final: Best female performance, first round

Tim Henman reached a quarter-final, but on the women’s side, it was not good news for Britain with all five participants going out in round one.

This was the first of two times (to date) that all of the female British entries have lost in the first round.

Elena Baltacha was a first round casualty in 2007. Picture: Alamy

2007: Best male performance, second round; Best female performance, second round

By Friday of the first week, all of the Brits were out of the singles draw in 2007.

A latter-day Henman was the only British man through to round two, and Katie O’Brien was the last woman standing. They were defeated by Feliciano López and Michaëlla Krajicek respectively.

This might, in retrospect, have been the worst of all years. The feat did equal that of 1990 - but at least that year, more than one player from both genders won at least one game.

Andy Murray lost to Rafael Nadal in 2010. Picture: Getty

2010: Best male performance, semi-final; Best female performance, first round

Andy Murray was approaching his peak in 2010, but behind him, British tennis did not have strength in depth. The Scot was the only British man to make it past round one, with James Baker losing his match.

Anne Keothavong, Heather Watson, Laura Robson, Mel South, Elena Baltacha, and Katie O’Brien all lost their first-round matches in the women’s draw over a bad couple of days.

Murray said: "I have said I would like to see more British players in tournaments and more British wins. It's not ideal. A few of the girls had a chance to win but didn't quite take them. It was only me and Jamie in the boys."

Kyle Edmund was the last British player left in the 2018 Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

2018: Best male performance, third round; Best female performance, second round

Not a classic year for Britain, as Kyle Edmund was the lone British survivor after two matches when he took on Novak Djokovic in round three and lost in four sets.

Four British women made it to round two that year but they all went out.