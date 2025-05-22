When is the Conference League final?

Chelsea will take on Betis to become the first side to win the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League titles. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Enzo Maresca is looking to win his first trophy as Chelsea manager with his team through to the Europa Conference League final.

The Blues will play Real Betis for Uefa’s third tier club tournament with the Spanish side having reached the summit after significant contributions from Premier League oldboy Antony.

The Conference League is not a title that would rank among the highlights of Chelsea’s history but fans are still hopeful the season can at least end in victory. Blues' fans watched on as their London rivals Tottenham took home the Europa League after beating Manchester United on Wednesday.

Maresca’s Chelsea enter the final Premier League match week of the season in fifth place, locked on 66 points with Newcastle and Aston Villa and two behind Manchester City.

The top five will qualify for next season’s Champions League with sixth going into the Europa League and seventh qualifying for the Uefa Conference League.

Nottingham Forest are on 65 points meaning that three of five sides will make it to the premier competition. Chelsea could, however, be guaranteed at least Europa League status if they are able to win this season’s Conference League.

Here is what you need to look out for.

Enzo Maresca will be hoping to win some silverware at the end of his first season in charge of Chelsea. Picture: Getty

When is the 2025 Uefa Conference League final?

The game is 8pm, UK time, on Wednesday, May 28.

It will be played in Poland’s Wrocław Stadium.

How to watch the 2025 Uefa Conference League final?

The game will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK. Watching the channel will require membership with EE, Discovery+ or Sky. Coverage begins from 6.30pm.

Filip Jorgensen is set to play the final as Chelsea's goalkeeper. Picture: Getty

Chelsea team news

Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are both injury doubts for the final.

Maresca has said that the only player he has named in his mind is Filip Jorgensen, the usual reserve goalkeeper who has started every game in the tournament this season to date.

The Italian coach said: "This game will be Filip plus 10 players, I do not know which the other 10 will be, but Filip is going to play because he deserves to play.”

Antony has been instrumental for Betis in their path to the final. Picture: Getty

Final odds

Chelsea are favourites at 2/5, according to Oddschecker, while Betis are 9/4 outsiders.