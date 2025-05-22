When is the Conference League final?

22 May 2025, 11:32 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 12:35

Chelsea will take on Betis to become the first side to win the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League titles
Chelsea will take on Betis to become the first side to win the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League titles. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Enzo Maresca is looking to win his first trophy as Chelsea manager with his team through to the Europa Conference League final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Blues will play Real Betis for Uefa’s third tier club tournament with the Spanish side having reached the summit after significant contributions from Premier League oldboy Antony.

The Conference League is not a title that would rank among the highlights of Chelsea’s history but fans are still hopeful the season can at least end in victory. Blues' fans watched on as their London rivals Tottenham took home the Europa League after beating Manchester United on Wednesday.

Maresca’s Chelsea enter the final Premier League match week of the season in fifth place, locked on 66 points with Newcastle and Aston Villa and two behind Manchester City.

The top five will qualify for next season’s Champions League with sixth going into the Europa League and seventh qualifying for the Uefa Conference League.

Nottingham Forest are on 65 points meaning that three of five sides will make it to the premier competition. Chelsea could, however, be guaranteed at least Europa League status if they are able to win this season’s Conference League.

Here is what you need to look out for.

Enzo Maresca will be hoping to win some silverware at the end of his first season in charge of Chelsea
Enzo Maresca will be hoping to win some silverware at the end of his first season in charge of Chelsea. Picture: Getty

When is the 2025 Uefa Conference League final?

The game is 8pm, UK time, on Wednesday, May 28.

It will be played in Poland’s Wrocław Stadium.

How to watch the 2025 Uefa Conference League final?

The game will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK. Watching the channel will require membership with EE, Discovery+ or Sky. Coverage begins from 6.30pm.

Filip Jorgensen is set to play the final as Chelsea's goalkeeper
Filip Jorgensen is set to play the final as Chelsea's goalkeeper. Picture: Getty

Chelsea team news

Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are both injury doubts for the final.

Maresca has said that the only player he has named in his mind is Filip Jorgensen, the usual reserve goalkeeper who has started every game in the tournament this season to date.

The Italian coach said: "This game will be Filip plus 10 players, I do not know which the other 10 will be, but Filip is going to play because he deserves to play.”

Antony has been instrumental for Betis in their path to the final
Antony has been instrumental for Betis in their path to the final. Picture: Getty

Final odds

Chelsea are favourites at 2/5, according to Oddschecker, while Betis are 9/4 outsiders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passport Control at Gatwick Airport Near London england UK Britain

Net migration to UK down by half to 431,000 in 2024 compared with year before

Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

'No reason to suspect equipment failure' in mysterious case of 'veteran' skydiver who fell 10,000ft to death, inquest told
The lightweight off-road vehicles, produced by Sur-ron, have been unveiled by police in the latest move to combat the mobile stealing crimewave

Police to deploy high-speed e-bikes in London to combat phone snatching

'Fierce desire for justice': Kim Kardashian celebrates earning law degree after six years at surprise graduation ceremony

'Fierce desire for justice': Kim Kardashian celebrates earning law degree after six years at surprise graduation ceremony
Shabana Mahmood told MPs the government would "continue a pilot of so-called medication to manage problematic sexual arousal."

Sex offenders in 20 prisons to be chemically castrated under pilot scheme, Justice Secretary confirms

The man can be heard shouting "free Palestine" as he is led away

Suspected gunman screams ‘Free Palestine’ after young Israeli diplomat couple shot dead in Washington D.C.

The Chagos Islands pointed out on a map

Where are the Chagos Islands?

Tottenham will hold a parade through north London tomorrow night

Tottenham to celebrate Europa League win with Friday parade through north London

Israeli media reports their full names are Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram.

Pictured: Israeli embassy staff killed near Jewish Museum in Washington, DC ‘who were due to get engaged next week’

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with drugs in system

Kim Jong Un described the incident as "shameful"

Kim Jong-un furious as North Korea warship damaged during launch party

Mr Gauke was making the comments after delivering his sentencing review, which included sweeping recommendations to overhaul the criminal justice system and free up more cells

Some sex offenders 'keen' to be chemically castrated, sentencing review chairman tells LBC

A young fan might not have known the reality of the 17 year wait but is keen to join in with the fun

In Photos: Spurs fans storm the pitch after Europa League triumph screening

In the tribunal’s ruling, the judge said that “reactions from others, verbally or as a gesture, can [have] a damning effect on his self-esteem and anxiety”

Sighing at a colleague can count as workplace harassment, tribunal rules

The thinktank report says inclusion and diversity training should become part of the national curriculum as standard

Schoolchildren should be taught diversity in ‘new era of racial inclusion’, says think tank

Luke Martin’s wife Beth, 28, died while on holiday in Turkey

Mother, 28, dies mysteriously on holiday in Turkey before her devastated family learn her body was desecrated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Killer David Braddon (L) is serving a life sentence for murdering Conner Marshall. He was being monitored by probation services

One criminal charged with murder each week while supervised by probation, LBC reveals

Liam O'Hanna, left, was charged over an alleged incident which occurred during a London gig.

'We are not the story': Kneecap slam 'political policing' after rapper Liam O'Hanna charged with terror offence
The CSA Centre estimates as many as 1 in 10 children could face abuse before the age of 16 in the UK

Child sexual abuse services ‘on the verge of breaking point’, experts say

London, UK. 20 May 2025. Relatives of victims in the UK's contaminated blood scandal campaign outside Parliament

'People are dying': fury at delay in infected blood payouts as minister denies hold-up 'not about saving money'
Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Crete coast in Greece

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Crete coast in Greece - as tsunami warning issued by authorities
Appearing on Facebook and Instagram it begins with a faded photo of him and the words 'Anas Sarwar has said he will prioritise the Pakistani community".

Reform UK spends £7k on 'outrageous' ads suggesting Scottish labour leader wants to 'prioritise Pakistani community'
Earned prison release, more community supervision… and chemical castration: Gauke’s sentencing review

Paedophiles and sex offenders face castration: Gauke’s sentencing review

Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Two Israeli embassy staff members shot dead in 'targeted attack' outside Jewish Museum in Washington, DC
The latest figures show that in March 2025 there were 314,432 children and young people waiting for community health services.

Children face ‘catastrophic’ waits for care, leading doctors warn

A piggy bank being held

Some first-time buyers accessing bumper Lifetime Isa deposits of £50,000-plus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King And The Queen Attend Concert To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day

Kate to name HMS Glasgow with whisky bottle smashing ceremony

Prince of Wales laughs as he plays football during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland.

Prince William shows off football skills in partnership with Street Soccer Scotland

Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William

Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News