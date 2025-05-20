When does the transfer window open?

20 May 2025, 15:38 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 15:42

Picture of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha
In demand: Matheus Cunha is said to be a transfer target for several clubs. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Matheus Cunha’s rumoured transfer to Manchester United is one of the biggest talking points of the week as football clubs begin to wind down their seasons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While there is still the Europa League final and one more game of the Premier League for English clubs to play, focus is now increasingly looking to what business can be done this summer to prepare for the next campaign.

Cunha has had a stellar season for Wolves and is being lined up for a £62m transfer to Old Trafford, according to reports in The Sun. There have been rumours galore for months over Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker while a former Gunner Emi Martinez was said on Tuesday to be leaving Aston Villa with Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher being lined up as a replacement.

Read also: Europa League final: Time, lineups, injuries, TV details

The final match of the 2024/25 season is this Sunday with the only realistic battle being for the European places with Liverpool already champions and three clubs relegated.

But although talk has long since turned to who needs what there cannot be any money spent just yet - even if clubs agree terms, with Roma this week reportedly lining up Jurgen Klopp as their new manager.

Here are the key details about the transfer window in summer 2025.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Trent Alexander Arnold has already confirmed he is moving on from Anfield. Picture: Getty

When is the Premier League transfer window 2025?

The Premier League has confirmed the summer 2025 window will open from June 1 to 7pm on June 10 and then from June 16 to September 1 - when the window closes at 7pm.

The window opens one day after the Champions League final and the six day break mid transfer window has been introduced for this summer to accommodate the Fifa World Club Cup.

Read more: When is the 2025 Fifa World Club Cup and how to watch

The transfer window will slam closed at the earlier time of 7pm this summer, moving forward from the 11pm deadline of previous years.

The Premier League kicks off for 2025/26 on August 16 and will finish on May 24 ahead of the World Cup beginning on June 11.

Although no money has changed hands, clubs have already announced that some deals have been agreed in advance - such as Trend Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid from Liverpool.

Other clubs have said that some players will be released, with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Everton’s 39-year-old Ashley Young among the crop moving on.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The superyacht's main boom and anchor have now been recovered from the seabed after the ship sank.

First pieces of tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht emerge from seabed after sinking tragedy

Kyra Hill, 11, drowned during a birthday party at a waterpark.

Father pays tribute to girl, 11, as inquest hears she was 'killed unlawfully' in waterpark party

Loose Women will continue to air for one hour from 12.30pm, but again on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year

ITV axes Lorraine and Loose Women for half the year in major daytime schedule shake-up

The class action against Mastercard dates back to 2016

Millions of Brits set to receive £70 each as Mastercard ordered to pay compensation after legal battle

Sir Adrian Montague said he may have "misspoken" during an Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) committee session with MPs last week.

Thames Water chief ‘may have misspoken’ after saying lenders of £3bn rescue fund ‘insisted’ bosses receive bonuses

Thousands of fans from both clubs are heading to Bilbao for Wednesday's all English showdown, which kicks off at 9pm local time

Man Utd and Spurs fans face eye-watering costs for Europa League Final - flights and hotels soar past £3,000

British passports have been blue since the UK left the European Union

What does EU deal mean for holidays?

Carpiuc appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on charges relating to fires at properties linked to Starmer.

Pictured: Romanian 'model', 26, charged over 'arson attacks' on properties linked to Keir Starmer

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game.

Magnus Carlsen vs The World: Chess grandmaster held to draw by 143,000 opponents

Hamzah Adam-Desai won a silver medal at the Chelsea Flower Show for the MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden

Mental health takes centre stage at the Chelsea Flower Show

Alessandro Coatti, 38, was found dead two days after he was first reported missing.

London scientist dismembered in Colombia killing was lured to his death in ‘Grindr honeytrap,’ cops fear

A Palestinian man rescues a premature baby who was next to his mother, who was martyred in an Israeli air strike that targeted their home in Gaza City. Palestine.

'Utterly chilling': 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in next 48 hours if aid does not reach them, UN official says

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are set for the Champions League final

Europa League final: Time, lineups, injuries, TV details

Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Ebid is believed to be the first person convicted in the UK of organising Mediterranean boat crossings from North Africa to Europe

Smuggler who trafficked thousands of migrants across Mediterranean jailed for 25 years

A woman shopping for bargain foods in supermarket UK

Major UK supermarket supplier that stocks Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi 'held to ransom' by hackers

Councillor's wife Lucy Connolly, who was jailed for a racist online post, has lost her appeal to have her sentence reduced.

'No mercy' for councillor's wife jailed for racist tweet as early release bid denied

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tommy Robinson will be released from prison next week after his sentence for contempt of court was reduced in a successful High Court appeal.

Tommy Robinson to be freed from jail next week as sentence reduced by four months in High Court appeal
Denzel Washington argues with a photographer upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes.

'STOP IT!': Denzel Washington snapped yelling at photographer on Cannes red carpet

Pro-Syrian regime fighters are seen at the Ain al-Fijeh water pumping station, in the countryside of Damascus, on January 29, 2017.

Damascus suffers worst water shortage in years as Syria sees lowest rainfall in almost seven decades
Jurgen Klopp in the stands to watch Red Bull Leipzig - one of the clubs he oversees in his role as global head of football for Red Bull

Jürgen Klopp tipped for shock return to management

All leading providers in Spain, including Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Digimobil, and O2, are suffering from the outage.

Spain struck by phone and internet blackout - just four weeks after nationwide electricity outage
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Jack Grealish's future will be decided at the end of the season

Jack Grealish's Man City future will be decided at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola reveals
Sarah Ruggins

Cyclist who lost ability to walk as teenager due to rare condition breaks world record for cycling length of UK and back
Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Romanian man is second person to be charged over series of fires at properties in north London linked to Keir Starmer
.

Peppa Pig becomes a big sister as Mummy Pig welcomes new baby and reveals adorable name

The popular snack has been recalled

Urgent recall of popular snack over E.coli contamination fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show
Britain's King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

King Charles shown rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, meets David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

David Beckham all smiles as he meets King Charles at Chelsea Flower Show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News