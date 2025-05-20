When does the transfer window open?

In demand: Matheus Cunha is said to be a transfer target for several clubs. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Matheus Cunha’s rumoured transfer to Manchester United is one of the biggest talking points of the week as football clubs begin to wind down their seasons.

While there is still the Europa League final and one more game of the Premier League for English clubs to play, focus is now increasingly looking to what business can be done this summer to prepare for the next campaign.

Cunha has had a stellar season for Wolves and is being lined up for a £62m transfer to Old Trafford, according to reports in The Sun. There have been rumours galore for months over Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker while a former Gunner Emi Martinez was said on Tuesday to be leaving Aston Villa with Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher being lined up as a replacement.

The final match of the 2024/25 season is this Sunday with the only realistic battle being for the European places with Liverpool already champions and three clubs relegated.

But although talk has long since turned to who needs what there cannot be any money spent just yet - even if clubs agree terms, with Roma this week reportedly lining up Jurgen Klopp as their new manager.

Here are the key details about the transfer window in summer 2025.

Trent Alexander Arnold has already confirmed he is moving on from Anfield. Picture: Getty

When is the Premier League transfer window 2025?

The Premier League has confirmed the summer 2025 window will open from June 1 to 7pm on June 10 and then from June 16 to September 1 - when the window closes at 7pm.

The window opens one day after the Champions League final and the six day break mid transfer window has been introduced for this summer to accommodate the Fifa World Club Cup.

The transfer window will slam closed at the earlier time of 7pm this summer, moving forward from the 11pm deadline of previous years.

The Premier League kicks off for 2025/26 on August 16 and will finish on May 24 ahead of the World Cup beginning on June 11.

Although no money has changed hands, clubs have already announced that some deals have been agreed in advance - such as Trend Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid from Liverpool.

Other clubs have said that some players will be released, with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Everton’s 39-year-old Ashley Young among the crop moving on.