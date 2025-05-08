When is the 2025 Fifa World Club Cup and how to watch

Manchester City beat Fluminense to win the most recent World Club Cup in 2023. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Real Madrid have made approaches to Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before the summer break so the right back can play at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Los Blancos announced the signing on Monday and contact has been made by the reigning European champions to hasten his arrival at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also among the teams that will play at the tournament which has been expanded for this year to become a fully fledged, multi club affair.

The Club World Cup has traditionally been played over the Christmas period between the champions of each continental club competition. But this is being expanded in 2025 to include 32 teams from across the globe and match the World Cup in the scale.

Here is all you need to know about the tournament.

Trend Alexander-Arnold will be moving to Real Madrid this summer. Picture: Getty

When is the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup?

The tournament is being played from June 14 to July 13 - which is two weeks after the Champions League final. It will wind up about a month before the Premier League season begins on August 16.

The Club World Cup will overlap with the Uefa Women’s European Championships which run from July 2-27.

A huge trough of prize money is on offer to incentivise clubs with a grand prize of £30m for the winners.

Fifa has taken steps to ensure Lionel Messi can play. Picture: Getty

Where is it being played?

The tournament is being played across the US and will take in 12 venues across 11 host cities.

The first match will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami between the host side Inter Miami and Al Ahly of Egypt.

Inter Miami were officially given the nod for winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield but are thought to have been given the status as a means to involve Lionel Messi.

The final will be at the MetLife Stadium in EastRutherford.

Why is it being expanded?

This new tournament will be played every four years, the year before the World Cup, and has replaced the former Fifa Confederations Cup.

Manchester City won the last Club World Cup of the old style in December 2023 but will now be a much larger affair to offer the supposed pinnacle of the club game.

"It has to be an ambition and mission of Fifa to organise its events in new countries,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in 2022 as to why the move was made.

The move has been controversial, however, with Pep Guardiola among those to have raised concerns. The Manchester City boss has requested a delayed start to the Premier League season to allow his players to recover.

"The issue is that Uefa and Fifa keep adding extra matches, and we can raise concerns but no solutions have been found,” he said. “It seems that money speaks louder than the players' voices."

Fifa has said that it has consulted with all stakeholders.

A spokesman told the BBC: “The Fifa Club World Cup is not responsible for calendar congestion. It is a competitive tournament that takes place once every four years and, as independent studies have verified, Fifa is only responsible for a small percentage of matches per season.”

Bayern Munich won the Club World Cup in 2020. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup?

All 63 matches will be shown live on DAZN as part of a deal announced in December.

The service costs £24.99 per month or £14.99 if you commit to a year.

Some sports are available to see for nothing if you sign up to the DAZN Freemium service.

How did teams qualify?

All 32 teams qualified by either winning a continental title or by having a high ranking. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are all involved after winning the Uefa Champions League in recent years while other teams have been rewarded for consistent performance.

Who will Chelsea and Manchester City play?

For the group stages, the matches are as follows:

Chelsea vs Leon or Club America - June 16: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, AtlantaChelsea vs Flamengo - June 20: Lincoln Financial Field, PhiladelphiaChelsea vs Espérance de Tunis - June 24: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Manchester City vs Wydad AC - June 18: Lincoln Financial Field, PhiladelphiaManchester City vs Al Ain - June 22: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, AtlantaManchester City vs Juventus - June 26: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Botafogo will fly a flag for Brazil in the tournament. Picture: Getty

Which teams are in the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup?

AFC (Asian Football Confederation)

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Al Ain (UAE)

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

CAF (Confederation of African Football)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

CONCACAF (North/Central America & Caribbean)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Pachuca (Mexico)

Los Angeles FC or Club América (TBD via playoff)

CONMEBOL (South America)

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Fluminense (Brazil)

Botafogo (Brazil)

River Plate (Argentina)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram will be at the Club World Cup. Picture: Getty

OFC (Oceania Football Confederation)

Auckland City (New Zealand)

UEFA (Europe)

Chelsea (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Manchester City (England)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Porto (Portugal)

Benfica (Portugal)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Juventus (Italy)

Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

Host

Inter Miami CF (USA)