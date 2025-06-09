When is Wimbledon 2025?

Wimbledon is back for 2025. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Get your strawberries and Pimms ready as Wimbledon 2025 is just around the corner with Brits vying against the world’s best tennis players for a chance of glory.

Carlos Alcaraz comes to SW19 in impressive form having beaten world number one Jannik Sinner in the French Open men’s final on Sunday.

Coco Gauff won the women’s title a day earlier, the American downing Aryna Sabalenka in three close sets to take her first title on the Paris clay.

Players now have three weeks to adjust from the slowest surface on tour to the fastest and it will be Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu leading the British charge.

Andy Murray was the most recent British winner of Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

The latter is looking for a strong run at the All England Club having had a tough 2025 that has seen her endure a stalking incident in Dubai.

Here are the odds, dates, transport and prize money for 2025.

When is Wimbledon 2025?

The Championships begin on Monday, June 30 and will climax on Sunday, July 13.

The middle Sunday is no longer a rest day, meaning action will be on every day permissible.

Qualification begins on June 23 and will follow the Queen’s Club which will see Carlos Alcaraz play while the first women’s tournament since the early seventies has attracted Madison Keys and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Wimbledon station has links to the mainline and Underground. Picture: Alamy

How to get SW19 tickets

The Wimbledon Public Ballot has now closed and your best option remains getting down to Southfields very early and joining the famous queue.

“Tickets are sold on a best available, one per person queuing basis and are non-transferable,” the official site, dedicated to the queue, states.

“The queue often starts the evening before and increases very early in the morning.

“Please bear in mind that we have a ground capacity limit and once this is reached, entry may only be possible as people leave the grounds for the day.”

Queuing for Wimbledon is an feat of endurance. Picture: Alamy

You are advised to check the queue status on the official website before heading over.

If you have upwards of £1,000 to spend you can also get a hospitality package.

All the action is live on television if you are not able to head down.

How to travel to Wimbledon

The nearest tube stations are Southfields (District Line) and Wimbledon (District Line and Main line). Southfields is only five minutes’ walk from where the queue begins.

A shuttle bus operates between Wimbledon station, which also has mainline links, and the grounds.

Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women's title. Picture: Alamy

Who are the odds on favourites for the men’s and women’s singles?

The All England Club is yet to release the 2025 draw, its wildcards or the seeding - which is based on world rankings combined with previous grass court form. The draw is made on June 27.

Sinner is world number one on the men’s tour and Sabalenka is on top of the women’s WTA points. Both players lost the French finals to respective number twos Alcaraz and Gauff.

Oddschecker has Sinner as the favourite for the men’s title at 13/8 with Alcaraz on 17/10 and then seven-time winner Novak Djokovic on 13/2 with Britain’s Jack Draper at 11/1.

Sabalenka is the women’s favourite at 3/1 with Rybakina at 13/2, Gauff at 15/2 and then Iga Swiatek at 9/1. Of those, only Rybakina has previously won Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon title in 2024. Picture: Alamy

What is the prize money?

The details for 2025 are yet to be announced but for 2024 it was a cool £2.7m awarded to the winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles. Both genders have won the same amount of prize money since 2007.

Last year there was a total of £50m in the prize pot with higher amounts being given out the further into the tournament a player progressed. Players who lost their first round match were given £60,000 - which is enough to take the edge off a bad day on court.

Back in 1968, the first to give prize money, men’s singles winner Rod Laver won £2,000 compared to the £750 pocketed by women’s champion Billie Jean King - showing we have come a long way towards parity.