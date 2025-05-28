Where next for Antonio Conte after Napoli departure?

28 May 2025, 13:02

Antonio Conte celebrates as Napoli beat Cagliari to win the Serie A title
Antonio Conte celebrates as Napoli beat Cagliari to win the Serie A title. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Antonio Conte looks set to leave Napoli after leading the Italian side to the Serie A title, news that is likely to alert any club seeking a top manager.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 55-year-old has previously also led Juventus and Inter to the league title and managed Chelsea to win the 2016-17 Premier League.

While his time at Tottenham did not bring the trophies fans would have hoped, Conte remains a figure in demand and could potentially turn around many an underperforming top team.

The manager’s contract runs until 2027 but he is set to walk away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after just one season.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis appeared to confirm this, stating after the title celebrations: “I wish Conte continuing success in his professional life. Thank you, Antonio.”

Napoli won their second Serie A in three years under Conte
Napoli won their second Serie A in three years under Conte. Picture: Getty

De Laurentiis’s statement added: “I must give a sentimental embrace to this man, because he took on a team that was on the brink of disaster and together we reinforced it.

“Then at a certain stage, he had to do without a star like Kvaratskhelia, he managed through incidents and injuries to make do with what he had, using not one, but four or five different tactical systems.

“He showed the whole world that systems are useless, all you need is a great knowledge of what football really means.

“So for him who took us all the way to win the second Scudetto in three years, I ask for an applause, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Napoli previously parted ways with Luciano Spalletti after the manager won the Scudetto with them in 2022-23.

There have been rumours that Max Allegri could take over at Napoli having previously succeeded Conte at Juventus.

But what next for Conte?

Conte has only been in charge of Napoli for one season
Conte has only been in charge of Napoli for one season. Picture: Getty

Why is Antonio Conte leaving Napoli and where will he go next?

Conte’s motives for leaving remain unclear but it is thought that the club’s transfer budget might have something to do with it as De Laurentiis has pledged to spend to keep the gaffer, according to sources in Italy.

Jonathan David and Kevin De Bruyne have both been linked to Napoli and are transfers that could fuel optimism among fans for a successful Champions League campaign next term.

If he does go, Juventus could be one destination with the Old Lady having crept into the top four under Igor Tudor with previous boss Thiago Motta having left midway through the campaign.

The Bianconeri would be a likely option, according to the Guardian’s Nicky Baldini, with the Turin giants needing an experienced coach to guide a young team forward.

Other sources have said Milan and Roma are other options, although Jurgen Klopp had been touted to be the new coach at the capital club.

No Premier League club is thought to be a likely destination for Conte.

