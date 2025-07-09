Who will replace Christian Horner at Red Bull?

9 July 2025, 17:23 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 17:24

Christian Horner before qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, Great Britain on July 5, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Christian Horner has been at the helm of the Red Bull Formula One team since it entered the sport in 2005. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Oracle Red Bull Racing has sacked team boss Christian Horner after 21 years with the team having lost ground to its rivals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Brit was relieved of his duties on Wednesday, just days after he denied the team was in trouble following the British Grand Prix.

Horner had denied a rift was growing between himself and defending F1 world champion Max Verstappen, with the RB21 off the pact at Silverstone.

He said afterwards: “I’ve run this team for 21 years. We’ve had a great deal of success — more than any other team in the 21st century. So no, I’m not planning to change how I operate.”

Horner had a contract to lead the team to the end of the 2030 season but will now likely receive a payout. Red Bull has thanked him for his service but did not state the reasons for the sacking.

Verstappen has won the previous four world titles and has two wins to his name this season but is distantly trailing McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, first and second respectively in the driver’s world championship.

Red Bull is fourth in the constructor’s championship, behind McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Laurent Mekies at Silverstone, which ended up being his final race in charge of Racing Bulls
Laurent Mekies at Silverstone, which ended up being his final race in charge of Racing Bulls. Picture: Getty

The second Red Bull drive has swapped from Liam Lawson to Yuki Tsunoda but neither has been able to drive the car beyond the ninth place the Japanese managed in Bahrain.

Lawson has had more luck in the Racing Bulls car, officially the team’s second string operation, achieving a sixth place in Austria.

Red Bull has now placed its trust in a new chief executive officer, Laurent Mekies.

Who is Laurent Mekies?

Frenchman Mekies, 48, will step up from team principal of Red Bull’s junior team, RB, to take Horner’s role with immediate effect. Mekies will be replaced by Alan Permane.

He joined the Formula One paddock in 2001 as an engineer. He worked with a variety of teams, including Minardi and Arrows, before joining Ferrari in 2019 where he worked as deputy team principal until 2023.

Since then he has been in the Red Bull operation, working for Racing Bulls from last year until now. He also has experience of working with the FIA.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Lionesses crush the Netherlands 4-0 as Euros dream back on track

Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn.

Salt Path author left 'devastated' as she blasts 'vile' claims her husband's diagnosis was fabricated

Former PE teacher Bronwen James, 29, leaves Salisbury Magistrates' Court.

Former PE teacher appears in court charged with slew of sexual offences against children

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

A young boy smiling at the camera

Five-year-old schoolboy died after ‘accidental exposure to cow’s milk protein’

Hassan Jhangur, 25, has faced a trial at Sheffield Crown Court after he hit five people with his Seat Ibiza.

Driver, 25, found guilty of murder after ploughing into brawl and stabbing brother-in-law at sister's wedding

Grant Shapps wearing a suit

Man accused of assisting Russia ‘planned to pass on Grant Shapps information’

Andy Murray lost to Rafael Nadal in 2010

What was Britain’s worst Wimbledon ever?

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil

Football manager Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one-year behind bars for tax fraud

John Brown

Grandson fatally beat up frail grandad then went to bar where he glassed customer and assaulted staff, court hears

The exterior of Orio al Serio International Airport

Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

A 12-year-old boy died in a fire at a flat in Lewisham

Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'

Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a press conference on the 9th hole tee, with his family members Don, Eric and Ivanka, at his Trump Turnberry Golf Course, in Turnberry, Scotland, on 24 June 2016.

Plans being drawn up for potential Donald Trump visit to Scotland in 'coming weeks'

Residents look at floral tributes for the victims of a deadly knife attack in Southport, northwest England, on July 31, 2024

‘Our girls deserve an apology’: Devastated parents of Southport survivors tell inquiry how they are still suffering

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 died in the attack

Southport killer’s brother ‘to attend inquiry’ after family moved to secret location - as survivors tell their stories

Roy Barclay (left), 56, had denied the murder of 57-year-old Anita Rose

'Dangerous' man living off grid to avoid prison found guilty of 'viciously' killing grandmother while on dog walk

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman was hit on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle, in Beaune, France

British woman, 35, is run down and killed in front of her husband while out jogging in France
Russia hit Ukraine with over 700 drones overnight. Picture: Alamy

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Erin Patterson was found guilty of triple murder after serving a deadly beef wellington laced with toxic mushroom

'You've poisoned them all': Moment doctor realised 'heinous' mushroom murderer Erin Patterson was guilty of poisonings
A scene from 12 Angry Men, the classic legal drama - where a jury decides to acquit a defendant after a long discussion

How could trials work without juries?

X

Resident doctors announce five days of strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay

Axel Rudakubana

Father of girl injured in Southport attack says she was stabbed by ‘coward’

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06

Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull as Formula One team principal - a year after texting scandal
Lord Glasman speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'They urinated on their voters': Lord Glasman slams Tories as 'irrelevant' as he says it's now Labour vs Reform
Getting an ADHD diagnosis can take years for children - but for adults it can be even harder

Do I need to get an ADHD diagnosis?

x

'Digsy's Dinner': ASDA celebrates 'Oasis mania' Manchester gigs by serving Liam Gallagher Lasagne

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Princess of Wales stuns in show-stopping red silk dress at state banquet return

King Charles III (right) speaking at the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron (left) and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK.

King Charles says strong UK-France bond will protect against 'profound challenges' in state banquet speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News