From Boulter and Burrage to Draper’s title tilt – the 23 Britons taking part in Wimbledon's 2025 Championship

30 June 2025, 07:12 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 07:14

From Boulter and Burrage to Draper’s title tilt – the 23 Britons taking part in the Wimbledon 2025 Championship
From Boulter and Burrage to Draper’s title tilt – the 23 Britons taking part in the Wimbledon 2025 Championship. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

With Wimbledon 2025 set to get underway today, the hopes of a nation are carried on the shoulders of just a handful of British players.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The biggest fortnight of the year for British tennis will see 22 home hopefuls try their luck in the Wimbledon main singles draws, the highest number since 1988.

Jack Draper goes into the tournament as a legitimate title challenger for the first time while the remainder range from teenage debutants to veterans potentially taking their final shot at SW19.

Other big names in the mix are women's hopefuls Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and British men's entries Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie.

We take a closer look at the home contenders taking part in the Wimbledon 2025 Championship.

Read more: Ex-England and Man United footballer Paul Ince charged with drink driving

Read more: PM condemns ‘appalling hate speech’ at Glastonbury amid calls for BBC chiefs to ‘face charges’

Katie Boulter during a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which start tomorrow. Picture date: Sunday June 29, 2025.
Katie Boulter during a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which start tomorrow. Picture date: Sunday June 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Katie Boulter, 28, world ranked (WR) 43

Boulter is unseeded this year after an up and down start to the year with injuries and form but has played some of her best tennis at Wimbledon.

Jodie Burrage, 26, WR 154

Burrage missed much of last season, including the grass-court swing, with injury and is still trying to kick-start her comeback.

Jay Clarke, 26, WR 196

A first main draw appearance in three years for Clarke, who reached the second round in 2019 and played Roger Federer.

Oliver Crawford, 26, WR 248

It will be a grand-slam main-draw debut for Crawford, who switched nationality from American to British at the beginning of 2024.

Jack Draper following a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which start tomorrow. Picture date: Sunday June 29, 2025.
Jack Draper following a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which start tomorrow. Picture date: Sunday June 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Jack Draper, 23, WR 4

The 23-year-old has rocketed up the rankings over the past year and a top-four seeding means he will avoid Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner until the semi-finals.

Harriet Dart, 28, WR 152

Dart has made it to the third round of Wimbledon twice before, including last year, when she won a tense clash against Boulter. This season has been a struggle.

Dan Evans, 35, WR 154

The former British number one will make a 10th main-draw appearance. He needed a wild card after slipping down the rankings but has shown encouraging form.

Jacob Fearnley, 23, WR 51

The Scot’s incredible rise as a professional began on grass last year and has continued apace. Fearnley took a set off Novak Djokovic 12 months ago.

Great Britain's Dan Evans reacts during the Round of 16 match against Tommy Paul on day three of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne. Picture date: Wednesday June 25, 2025.
Great Britain's Dan Evans reacts during the Round of 16 match against Tommy Paul on day three of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne. Picture date: Wednesday June 25, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Arthur Fery, 22, WR 461

Fery, who has French parents but grew up in London, has seen his progress stall because of injury. This will be his third Wimbledon appearance.

Billy Harris, 30, WR 151

An inspiring story of perseverance, Harris made his Wimbledon debut last year as a wild card and is into the main draw of a grand slam on ranking for the first time.

Fran Jones, 24, WR 122

A strong season so far for Jones, who is missing several fingers and toes because of a rare genetic condition but is close to breaking into the top 100 for the first time.

Sonay Kartal, 23, WR 51

Kartal has made huge strides since reaching the third round of Wimbledon as a qualifier last summer, including winning a first WTA Tour title.

Hannah Klugman, 16, WR 573

A first wild card into the women’s singles for the precocious Wimbledon resident, who recently reached the girls’ singles final at the French Open.

George Loffhagen, 24, WR 293

A former leading junior, Loffhagen made his main draw debut two years ago and has been rewarded for good form on the lower tours with a wild card.

Johannus Monday, 23, WR 224

A 6ft 6in left-hander from Hull, Monday will make his grand-slam debut after starring on the US college circuit and making a strong start to his professional career.

January 10, 2025: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: Emma Radacanu of Great Britain during a press conference ahead of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
January 10, 2025: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: Emma Radacanu of Great Britain during a press conference ahead of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Alamy

Cameron Norrie, 29, WR 61

Clay revitalised the fortunes of former British number one Norrie, who defeated Draper at Wimbledon last year and is a former semi-finalist.

Jack Pinnington Jones, 22, WR 281

A former top junior, Pinnington Jones followed Norrie and Fearnley in attending Texas Christian University. Reached the final of a second-tier event in Ilkley this month.

Emma Raducanu, 22, WR 40

Back at British number one following an encouraging few months, Raducanu is very at home on grass but has been handed an extremely tough draw.

Henry Searle, 19, WR 421

Big-serving Searle became the first home champion of the boys’ singles at Wimbledon in more than 60 years in 2023 and made his senior debut last year.

Mika Stojsavljevic, 16, WR 796

The tall, big-striking teenager emphasised her potential by winning the US Open girls’ singles title last year and is a major prospect.

Oliver Tarvet, 21, WR 733

A big breakthrough for the San Diego University student, who came through qualifying to set up a Wimbledon debut.

Heather Watson, 33, WR 143

A wild card means Watson will appear in the main draw at Wimbledon for a 15th straight edition. Results have been hard to come by but she loves playing on grass.

Mimi Xu, 17, WR 318

The last of a trio of British teenage girls given wild cards, Welsh player Xu has twice beaten top-100 players on grass already this summer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Met Police will not charge Kneecap over 'kill your MP' video as PM condemns ‘appalling hate speech’ at Glastonbury.

Met Police will not charge Kneecap over 'kill your MP' video as comments at Glastonbury investigated by force

Exclusive
(left to right) Rear Admiral Martin Connell, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, Captain Darren Houston, Sir Simon Lister and John Howie at Roysth Dockyard in Fife, ahead of the departure of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for sea trials.

‘Russian readiness ringing alarm bells across Europe’, defence giant chief warns LBC

London, UK. 24th June, 2025. Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, Minister for Women and Equalities, MP Houghton and Sunderland South. Ministers attend the government cabinet meeting.

Bridget Phillipson urges Britons to have more children amid ‘worrying’ birth rates

A procession from Kootenai Health headed to Spokane after a few firefighters were killed Sunday, June 29, 2025, when they were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho

Two firefighters killed and several injured in 'heinous' ambush after sniper lights fire to lure emergency services

Evri Parcel Service container hauled by Mark Thompson Transport Limited HGV travelling at speed on the M6 Motorway Southbound carriageway, Shap, U.K.

Parcel delivery company Evri rolling out 10,000 UK lockers following popularity of 'away-from-home' delivery

Sebastian died after attempting a social media challenge at home.

Boy, 12, dies from social media challenge as family warns of dangers

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward, as artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be rolled out more widely across the NHS in a bid to diagnose diseases and treat patients faster.

UK to be first country to use AI healthcare system to prevent future scandals

EIS, University Lecturers Association and UCU University and College Union demonstration and strike rally at Buchanan Street steps in 2022. Credit sst/alamy live news.

Lecturers to be consulted on industrial action following ‘derisory’ pay offer

The couple leaves the Aman Venice hotel. Venice, Italy. 29 June, 2025. Italy Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News.

Mr & Mrs Bezos set sail for Sicily following £40million wedding festivities

LBC’s Consumer Expert Dean Dunham uses Section 49 of the Consumer Rights Act to point caller Rose in the right direction.

Worried mechanics are ripping you off? LBC’s consumer expert Dean Dunham weighs in

Former Reading manager Paul Ince 2023. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

Ex-England and Man United footballer Paul Ince charged with drink driving

Flames rise from forest area after a wildfire broke out in Seferihisar district, Izmir, Turkiye on June 29, 2025.

Raging wildfires in Turkey causes airport shutdown as hundreds evacuated

Margate Drum & Base Festival took place at Dreamland on Saturday. (Credit Image: © Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

Major Margate music festival shut down as man, 21, dies

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised chants led by punk duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury of "Death, death to the IDF" as "appalling hate speech" and demanded answers from the BBC on how they were broadcast to viewers.

PM condemns ‘appalling hate speech’ at Glastonbury amid calls for BBC chiefs to ‘face charges’

Somerset, UK. 28 June 2025. Bob Vylan performing during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/Empics/Alamy Live News

Glastonbury 'appalled' by Bob Vylan IDF chants claiming singer 'crossed the line'

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Who are Bob Vylan? The duo being investigated by police for controversial anti-IDF chants at Glastonbury

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin announces Everton exit after nine years with the club

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran could produce enriched uranium in a 'matter of months', says UN nuclear watchdog chief
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police launch murder probe after pregnant mother-of-two found dead in Co Down

A shark warning sign placed on the beach at Manly, Sydney, Australia.

Teen airlifted to hospital after being 'seriously injured' in shark attack at popular beach
The London skyline on March 20 2025 after London City Hall issued a high air pollution warning

GP visits for asthma attacks spike 45% as doctors warn the UK breathes 'toxic air'

Wes Streeting has said the government is right to admit when it is wrong.

Benefits bill in a 'better place' after Labour U-turn, Streeting tells LBC as he admits 'concerns' over welfare reforms
Ex-police officer Wayne Couzens received the procedure after complaining of back pain

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens rushed to hospital for 'non-emergency procedure'

The scene after a car crashed near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain.

Man fighting for his life after car ploughs into iconic London landmark

Nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic

Dozens arrested as 140,000 flood Belgrade in massive anti-government protests

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Wes Streeting brands 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant a 'publicity stunt' as festival says it 'crossed the line'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles poses with members of Team Jamaica during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jamaica turns to the King in fight for slavery reparations

Prince William, The Prince of Wales plays in a charity polo tournament at Cirencester Polo Club, Cirencester.

William cuts ties with donor who offered access to him at polo cup for £20,000

Prince Harry

Harry emphasises ‘compassion’ at surprise NYC summit appearance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News