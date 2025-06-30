From Boulter and Burrage to Draper’s title tilt – the 23 Britons taking part in Wimbledon's 2025 Championship

With Wimbledon 2025 set to get underway today, the hopes of a nation are carried on the shoulders of just a handful of British players.

The biggest fortnight of the year for British tennis will see 22 home hopefuls try their luck in the Wimbledon main singles draws, the highest number since 1988.

Jack Draper goes into the tournament as a legitimate title challenger for the first time while the remainder range from teenage debutants to veterans potentially taking their final shot at SW19.

Other big names in the mix are women's hopefuls Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and British men's entries Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie.

We take a closer look at the home contenders taking part in the Wimbledon 2025 Championship.

Katie Boulter during a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which start tomorrow. Picture date: Sunday June 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Katie Boulter, 28, world ranked (WR) 43

Boulter is unseeded this year after an up and down start to the year with injuries and form but has played some of her best tennis at Wimbledon.

Jodie Burrage, 26, WR 154

Burrage missed much of last season, including the grass-court swing, with injury and is still trying to kick-start her comeback.

Jay Clarke, 26, WR 196

A first main draw appearance in three years for Clarke, who reached the second round in 2019 and played Roger Federer.

Oliver Crawford, 26, WR 248

It will be a grand-slam main-draw debut for Crawford, who switched nationality from American to British at the beginning of 2024.

Jack Draper following a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which start tomorrow. Picture date: Sunday June 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Jack Draper, 23, WR 4

The 23-year-old has rocketed up the rankings over the past year and a top-four seeding means he will avoid Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner until the semi-finals.

Harriet Dart, 28, WR 152

Dart has made it to the third round of Wimbledon twice before, including last year, when she won a tense clash against Boulter. This season has been a struggle.

Dan Evans, 35, WR 154

The former British number one will make a 10th main-draw appearance. He needed a wild card after slipping down the rankings but has shown encouraging form.

Jacob Fearnley, 23, WR 51

The Scot’s incredible rise as a professional began on grass last year and has continued apace. Fearnley took a set off Novak Djokovic 12 months ago.

Great Britain's Dan Evans reacts during the Round of 16 match against Tommy Paul on day three of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne. Picture date: Wednesday June 25, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Arthur Fery, 22, WR 461

Fery, who has French parents but grew up in London, has seen his progress stall because of injury. This will be his third Wimbledon appearance.

Billy Harris, 30, WR 151

An inspiring story of perseverance, Harris made his Wimbledon debut last year as a wild card and is into the main draw of a grand slam on ranking for the first time.

Fran Jones, 24, WR 122

A strong season so far for Jones, who is missing several fingers and toes because of a rare genetic condition but is close to breaking into the top 100 for the first time.

Sonay Kartal, 23, WR 51

Kartal has made huge strides since reaching the third round of Wimbledon as a qualifier last summer, including winning a first WTA Tour title.

Hannah Klugman, 16, WR 573

A first wild card into the women’s singles for the precocious Wimbledon resident, who recently reached the girls’ singles final at the French Open.

George Loffhagen, 24, WR 293

A former leading junior, Loffhagen made his main draw debut two years ago and has been rewarded for good form on the lower tours with a wild card.

Johannus Monday, 23, WR 224

A 6ft 6in left-hander from Hull, Monday will make his grand-slam debut after starring on the US college circuit and making a strong start to his professional career.

January 10, 2025: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: Emma Radacanu of Great Britain during a press conference ahead of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Alamy

Cameron Norrie, 29, WR 61

Clay revitalised the fortunes of former British number one Norrie, who defeated Draper at Wimbledon last year and is a former semi-finalist.

Jack Pinnington Jones, 22, WR 281

A former top junior, Pinnington Jones followed Norrie and Fearnley in attending Texas Christian University. Reached the final of a second-tier event in Ilkley this month.

Emma Raducanu, 22, WR 40

Back at British number one following an encouraging few months, Raducanu is very at home on grass but has been handed an extremely tough draw.

Henry Searle, 19, WR 421

Big-serving Searle became the first home champion of the boys’ singles at Wimbledon in more than 60 years in 2023 and made his senior debut last year.

Mika Stojsavljevic, 16, WR 796

The tall, big-striking teenager emphasised her potential by winning the US Open girls’ singles title last year and is a major prospect.

Oliver Tarvet, 21, WR 733

A big breakthrough for the San Diego University student, who came through qualifying to set up a Wimbledon debut.

Heather Watson, 33, WR 143

A wild card means Watson will appear in the main draw at Wimbledon for a 15th straight edition. Results have been hard to come by but she loves playing on grass.

Mimi Xu, 17, WR 318

The last of a trio of British teenage girls given wild cards, Welsh player Xu has twice beaten top-100 players on grass already this summer.