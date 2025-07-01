British world No 733 wins on Wimbledon debut – but will not get to keep £99k prize money

Oliver Tarvet celebrates winning his match against Leandro Riedi on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Monday June 30, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British tennis player ranked world number 733 stormed to victory in his opening match at this year's Wimbledon Championships - but despite the win, he will not get to keep the £99k prize money.

Oliver Tarvet became the lowest-ranked man to reach the second round of the tournament in nearly nine years, with the Brit having never previously competed in an ATP match or Grand Slam event.

Surging to victory in his opening round match, it marked a life-changing win for the 21-year-old Brit, who is now set to face champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.

However, many spectators were shocked to discover the Brit would not be receiving any prize money despite the win.

Victory in the first round of the tournament sees competitors receive £99,000 in prize money.

Oliver Tarvet signs autographs after winning his match against Leandro Riedi on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Monday June 30, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The student was the only Brit to gain entry to the competition via qualifying matches rather than a wildcard entry, claiming victory across three matches to set up his first-round clash with Leandro Riedi on Monday.

Tarvet went on to win the match on Court 4 in three straight sets - 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

But despite the win, the University of San Diego student, who trained in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) system in the US, will walk home with nothing due to strict competition rules.

Under NCAA rules, student athletes taking part in pro competitions must be classed as amateurs - and therefore cannot make a profit of more than £7,300 ($10,000) a year.

Before the win, Tarvet's entire career earnings totalled £11,265.

Oliver Tarvet on the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which begins on June 30th. Picture date: Saturday June 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

But his latest victory means the player ought to be taking home £99,000 - instead, he will only be allowed to claim expenses and revealed he will be flying his team home on a private jet.

"I've got to find more and more expenses by the day," Tarvet said after the victory.

"Yeah we'll see. Someone summed it up really nicely that I'm not here for the money, I'm here for the crowd and the experience and to stamp my mark on the ATP circuit.

"I think I've done a pretty good job so far. I'm hoping I can continue my form into Wednesday."

Oliver Tarvet celebrates during his match against Leandro Riedi on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Monday June 30, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Tarvet is now scheduled to face Alcaraz in his second round match - one that's likely to take place on Centre Court.

"I was just taking it match by match, just trying to see what I could do," he told media after the victory.

"Obviously it was my first tour-level event and then to come out here, come through qualifying and also win in the first round at Wimbledon and have a chance to play maybe Carlos on Wednesday is just truly incredible.

"It's a dream come true for me to play here. It's really special."