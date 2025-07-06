'They've stole it!': Wimbledon Centre Court chaos as AI line call error sees star lash out at umpires and tech

Sonay Kartal of Britain reacts after losing a point against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during a fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Wimbledon's Centre Court was marred in controversy on Sunday amid claims a game being 'stolen' - as British hope Sonay Kartal eyed-up fourth round success.

Taking to what is arguably the world's best known tennis court, British hope Kartal took on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the quarter-finals.

But the match took a turn during the first set with games drawn at 4-4, as Pavlyuchenkova hit out at Wimbledon's new AI technology, accusing it of 'stealing' a point from her.

Outraged at a call made by the umpiring team, the Russian could be heard saying: "They've stole a game from me. They've stole it."

The match was paused for close to four minutes after a shot from Kartal was hit wide by some margin - with Wimbledon's new line technology failing to call the ball as wide.

Ranked world No 50, Pavlyuchenkova was visibly angered as she engaged in heated conversation with the umpire.

Laying the blame firmly at the doors of the umpire, the Russian could be heard saying: "You took the game away from me."

The Russian was heard to tell the umpire: “I don’t know if it’s in or out. How do I know? How can you prove it? Because she is local, they can say whatever. You took the game away from me.”

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova returns a shot to Sonay Kartal of United Kingdom during their women's singles fourth-round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, July 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Umpire Nico Helwerth went on to order the point be replayed, with Kartal breaking the Russian's serve within moments.

Visibly knocking Pavlyuchenkova off her stride, the call didn't inflict too much much lasting damage, with the Russian going on to win the first set 6-7 following a tie break.

Sonay Kartal of United Kingdom reacts as she plays against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their women's singles fourth-round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn. Picture: Alamy

However, it didn't stop the Russian unleashing a barrage of criticism aimed at both the tech and umpire.

The call also showed no replay on the screen by Hawk-Eye - a normal course of action when a shot is deemed a “close call”.

Going on to secure victory, the Russian cleared her path to the Championships' quarter-finals with a two set victory over the Brit, winning 6-7 (3-7) 4-6.

Wimbledon's all-new AI system saw the All England Club break from its 147-year tradition in 2025 after employing the technology.

Replacing the Championships' historic line judges, the AI technology has become commonplace on other key Championships on the tour.