Wimbledon announces change to line-calling tech to remove 'human error' after 'deeply disappointing' blunder

7 July 2025, 18:56

Sonay Kartal of Great Britain runs to play a forehand volley against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Sonay Kartal of Great Britain runs to play a forehand volley against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Wimbledon has announced changes to its electronic line calling system after it was marred by controversy on Sunday, missing three vital calls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Organisers apologised yesterday after the AI line-calling system on Centre Court was switched off by mistake, missing three calls in a single game.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova claimed a game was 'stolen' from her when there was no 'out' call after British star Sonay Kartal's backhand went long in the opening set of their fourth-round match.

Pavlyuchenkova stopped playing after seeing the ball go long, with chair umpire Nico Helwerth halting play.

The All England Club originally said the system was "deactivated on the point in question" due to an "operator error".

Read more: Wimbledon chiefs retain confidence in line-calling tech despite Sunday’s 'deeply disappointing' blunder

Read more: Wimbledon issues apology over missed line calls after technology 'deactivated in error'

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in discussion with the umpire after a technical failure during her Ladies' Singles Fourth Round match.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in discussion with the umpire after a technical failure during her Ladies' Singles Fourth Round match. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson said later following further investigation on Sunday that it was found the technology was "deactivated in error on part of the server's side of the court for one game".

Now, Wimbledon has confirmed changes have been made to the system to remove the possibility of "human error".

"Following our review, we have now removed the ability for Hawk-Eye operators to manually deactivate the ball tracking," The All England Club confirmed.

"While the source of the issue was human error, this error cannot now be repeated due to the system changes we have made," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Wimbledon bosses said they were “deeply disappointed” by Sunday’s incident but insisted they are confident it will not happen again.

Chief executive Sally Bolton said: “It was important for us to explain as much as we could at that point in time what we believed had happened, and to apologise to the players for it happening in the first place.

“We’re deeply disappointed that this has happened in the Championships. It was a human error. The ball-tracking technology is working effectively."

The system has replaced line judges for the first time this year and such a high-profile malfunction is hugely embarrassing for the All England Club.

Bolton refused to go into the details of how the error had happened, or to explain what safeguards had been put in place during a briefing with reporters on Monday morning.

“I wasn’t sat there, so I don’t know what happened,” she said. “It was clearly deactivated in error, because you wouldn’t ordinarily deactivate a set of cameras mid-match intentionally.

“Once this happened, we did a full review of all of our systems and processes to check all of those kinds of things and to make sure that, both historically and moving forward, we have made the appropriate changes that we needed to make. So we’re absolutely confident in the system.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police officer with his back to the camera wearing a hi-vis jacket that says 'police'

Former teacher charged with sexual offences against three children

The Reverend Christopher Brain leaving Sheffield Crown Court, South Yorkshire.

Former priest in church cult 'trapped woman in controlling relationship' and forced her to massage him, court hears

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

Handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Kamar Williams who has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's father after being caught at Notting Hill Carnival.

Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend’s father to death a month before arrest at Notting Hill Carnival found guilty of murder

Harry Dunn

Inquiry launched into handling of Harry Dunn case, government announces

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad are charged in relation to an altercation with police officers at Manchester Airport's Terminal Two

Moment brothers 'assault three cops' in Manchester Airport brawl shown to jury as bodycam footage played in court

Emma

'Brave' counselor praised after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding kills 27 at Texas girls' summer camp

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

David Killick as Florenz Ziegfeld in a scene called After the Show from Funny Girl.

Touch of Frost and The Crown star David Killick dies aged 87

Rooney, 39, retired from professional football in 2021 to go into management

Wayne Rooney signs '£800k Match of the Day pundit' deal

x

Rivals actor keen to return to set after being cleared of assault

The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'

Massive queues as key motorway closed in both directions after huge eight-vehicle crash

Passengers at the Security check in at Heathrow Terminal 3.They put liquids and bottles in separate plastic bags before passing through Security.

Airport liquids rule change risks sparking 'extra delays and confusion' as 100ml restriction scrapped at some sites

Erin Patterson was found guilty of triple murder after serving a deadly beef wellington laced with toxic mushroom

Mushroom murderer 'given job in prison kitchen' and made inmate sick after ‘tampering with food'

National Express has made the offer this summer

How to get free child travel on National Express

A man wearing a suit exits a car

Russian minister dies hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of people have donated towards funeral costs for a four-year-old boy killed in a "freak accident" when a gravestone fell on him in a cemetery.

Hundreds donate towards funeral costs for four-year-old boy who died after gravestone fell and crushed him
Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium

'I am OK': Jessie J reveals cancer operation success in positive health update

x

Royals and Sir Keir Starmer lead nation in remembering victims who lost their lives in 7/7 terror attack
Stephen Doohan

Married paramedic jailed for secretly giving lover drug to abort their child

Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton, London, following a fire which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street.

70 firefighters tackle blaze in south London on busy Brixton shopping street as man arrested on suspicion of arson
Three people are fighting for their lives after a freak incident in a French town which saw swarms of bees attack dozens of people.

Bee attack leaves three fighting for their lives and 24 injured after swarms pummel dozens of people in France
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder declared just 33 runs short of Brian Lara's world record score

South African Wiaan Mulder scores 367 not out - declaring 33 short of Brian Lara's iconic Test record
A man stands outside Westminster Magistrates' Court

Comedian Reginald D Hunter appears in court over social media posts

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas

'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms
Officials blamed human error for the incident at a crucial stage of the fourth-round match between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Wimbledon chiefs retain confidence in line-calling tech despite Sunday’s 'deeply disappointing' blunder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final on July 10, 2022.

Prince George could be ‘initiated’ into centuries-old ‘gruesome’ Royal ritual this summer

x

William and Kate to join King and Queen for Macron’s Windsor carriage ride

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News