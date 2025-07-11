Wimbledon tells fans to take time out of sun after Centre Court emergencies

11 July 2025, 12:36

Members of the crowd use fans to keep cool as Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays Amanda Anisimova
Members of the crowd use fans to keep cool as Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays Amanda Anisimova. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Wimbledon has told spectators to take time out of the sun after multiple tennis fans required medical assistance on Centre Court amid sweltering conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are forecast to reach 32C on Friday for the men’s singles semi-finals and top 30C on Saturday for the women’s singles final.

Tennis world number one Aryna Sabalenka handed water to spectators on Centre Court who needed help on Thursday, as play was repeatedly stopped to deal with medical emergencies in the stands.

Tournament organisers have increased the number of communications reminding spectators to seek shade, drink plenty of water and take time out of the sun.

In its hot weather guidance, Wimbledon says that “guests are reminded to apply sunscreen regularly, and advised to wear light, breathable clothing, hats, caps and sunglasses”.

Read more: Brits braced for 32C weekend scorcher as hosepipe bans begin with summer’s third heatwave gripping nation

Read more: Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hands over water to be given to a member of the crowd who was overcome by the hot weather
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hands over water to be given to a member of the crowd who was overcome by the hot weather. Picture: Alamy

Fans were being handed out on Friday at Southfields tube station to spectators walking to the grounds in the morning sun.

Spectators on Henman Hill used electric fans to cool themselves down and umbrellas to avoid the sun, some sitting in shade at the base of the hill to avoid the heat.

Many Wimbledon staff did not wear jackets on Friday, and the tournament said shift patterns are “adjusted to limit heat exposure”.

Wimbledon previously said it had “significantly increased the number of Evian water refill stations year-on-year around the grounds”, with 6,700 reusable water bottles distributed to staff.

Organisers said they had also distributed more than 100 free water refill points around the grounds for general use.

Members of the crowd use electric fans to keep cool
Members of the crowd use electric fans to keep cool. Picture: Alamy

During the first set of her semi-final against Amanda Anisimova on Thursday, Sabalenka handed a bottle of water and an ice pack into the stands to cheers on court.

Umbrellas were also passed into the stand to the supporter, and play was stopped while they received help.

Only a short time later, another spectator sitting in Centre Court’s east stand, which is open to the sun, needed attention, and Sabalenka once again walked across court to hand water into the crowd.

Many seats in the stand were subsequently left empty for periods of the match, as spectators left to seek shade.

In the next semi-final between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic on Thursday, a third spectator on Centre Court needed medical assistance and was carried out on a stretcher.

Sabalenka, who was knocked out of the tournament by American Anisimova, said she hoped the spectators “feel better”, adding that the interruptions “did not interrupt the play” of her match.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, the Belarusian said: “I feel like London is not ready for this weather.

“It was super hot, and I can’t even imagine sitting in one place and the sun just constantly hitting you.”

Thousands of ticketless tennis fans queuing in the hot weather
Thousands of ticketless tennis fans queuing in the hot weather. Picture: Alamy

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “Across the UK, heatwave conditions will remain in place until Sunday, but from then on the heatwave will begin to break down with a return to cooler and more unsettled conditions.

“Temperatures in south-west London on Saturday are expected to reach 30C, possibly reaching 32C in some locations.

“On Sunday high temperatures will remain, but absolute daytime highs are expected to be a little cooler compared with Saturday, with values reaching 29C, with a chance of some locations around the capital seeing 30C or above.”

The hottest opening day in Wimbledon’s history was recorded last week, with temperatures hitting 29.7C on Monday June 30 and rising to 34.2C on Tuesday July 1.

The men’s singles final on Sunday, with highs of 29C predicted, is unlikely to break the record of the warmest closing day on record of 34.1C recorded on July 3 1976.

Wimbledon has said the heat rule will apply for all singles events for players – which allows for a 10-minute break when the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) is at or above 30.1C.

The rule will apply after the second set for all best-of-three-set matches, and after the third for all best-of-five-set matches.

Players may leave the court during the break, but they may not receive coaching or medical treatment.

Former British tennis player Greg Rusedski said: “It was super, super hot the opening two days – when it’s hot, the ball goes through the air and it’s harder to control.

“That’s very untypical British weather and we’re going to get that again with the heatwave at the final weekend as well.”

The hottest day ever recorded during the Wimbledon fortnight was on July 1 2015, when temperatures soared to 35.7C, according to the Met Office.

The highest overnight minimum temperature was 20.8C recorded on June 27 1976 during a particularly warm summer.

The extreme heat during the 1976 tournament prompted organisers to allow umpires to remove their jackets.

People sheltered under brightly coloured parasols as the hot afternoon sun blazed down at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis on the hottest day of the year so far.

Brits braced for 32C weekend scorcher as hosepipe bans begin with summer’s third heatwave gripping nation
The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics.

UK economy shrinks for second month in a row - in blow to Rachel Reeves

A lipreader has revealed to LBC what Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Rachel Reeves and Eric Lombard were laughing about in the Downing Street garden.

Lipreader reveals what Starmer, Macron and Reeves were joking about in Downing Street garden at UK-France summit
TV doctor Robert Winston

TV doctor Robert Winston quits BMA over ‘damaging’ strikes

Research revealed by LBC - from the Federation of Master Builders - reveals that 37% of adults have hired an unreliable or unqualified builder.

Brits left devastated by 'cowboy builders', as LBC reveals they've cost Brits £14.3bn in last 5 years
Some 1,286 individual AI-generated child sexual abuse videos were discovered in the first half of this year, according to new IWF data published on Friday.

AI-generated child sex abuse videos ‘now as lifelike as real footage’, charity warns

Sergeant Gregory Gillespie, Constable Luke Holden and police community support officer (PCSO) Timothy Parry were the first officers to arrive on the scene at the Taylor Swift-themed workshop on July 29 last year.

Officers who confronted Southport killer Axel Rudakubana recognised with bravery awards

Officers who confronted Southport killer Axel Rudakubana recognised with bravery awards

An F-35 Lightning stealth jet performing a flypast during the commissioning ceremony for 809 Naval Air Squadron at RAF Marham in King's Lynn in Norfolk

UK's F-35 fleet plagued by delays and shortfalls - marking 'a disappointing return' on £11bn cost
Columbus School and College, Chelmsford, United Kingdom. Architect: Haverstock Associates LLP, 2013. Panorama of schoolyard with

Special needs school put students at 'risk of harm' as headteacher sacked

Gregg Wallace outside ITV Studios Featuring: Gregg Wallace Where: London, United Kingdom When: 29 Nov 2016

Gregg Wallace formally sacked from BBC over no confidence 'learned behaviour' can be changed

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

The Duchess of Edinburgh lays flowers at memorial to the victims of the Srebrenica massacre at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, on day two of her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide

King sends message to mark 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

King sends message to mark 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

Britain's King Charles III meets volunteers during his visit to the Walmer RNLI Lifeboat Station in Walmer

King asks if RNLI volunteers ‘get a lot’ of small boats callouts during visit

Hugh Grant talks to Queen Camilla at the Wimbledon Championships

Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

