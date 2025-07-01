Jack Draper breezes past ailing Sebastian Baez in Wimbledon opener

1 July 2025, 20:29

Jack Draper during his match against Sebastian Baez on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.
Jack Draper during his match against Sebastian Baez on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Jack Draper was given the most comfortable of passages through to the second round of Wimbledon when opponent Sebastian Baez pulled out injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Argentinian twice consulted medical staff for what appeared a right leg issue after slipping early in the second set and called it quits trailing 6-2 6-2 2-1.

Draper had been in control from the moment the contest started on Court One and, while a short outing in the heat might have seemed optimal, the 23-year-old said: “I wanted to play a bit longer in all honesty.“I felt like I was getting my tennis together a bit, I was serving well. It’s no way to win like that and I wish Sebastian the best of recoveries of course.

“I’m really looking forward to this next week or so, it’s going to be great. I focus on each player as it comes. You’ve got to have respect for every one of these guys.”

Jack Draper (right) after Sebastian Baez retired injured on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.
Jack Draper (right) after Sebastian Baez retired injured on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

Such is Draper’s status now that it is easy to forget by reaching the second round he has already equalled his best performance at Wimbledon, with this just his third SW19 victory.

Anything short of the quarter-finals here would be viewed as a disappointment, and the fourth seed saw a potential third-round danger eliminated before he had even taken to the court, with in-form Alexander Bublik – who he lost to at the French Open – defeated by Jaume Munar.

Next up for Draper will be former finalist Marin Cilic, who may be a fading presence on tour these days at 36 but is likely to offer significantly more of a challenge than Baez.

The Argentinian only just missed out on a seeding but is a throwback to the days when Latin American players gave grass a wide berth.

The prize money on offer at the grand slams means skipping the tournament altogether is no longer the preferred option but Baez has not won a tour-level match on grass for two years and he did not play a warm-up event.

The only indication of early nerves was two overhit forehands from Draper but that did not stop him breaking the Baez serve in the opening game, and after 26 minutes he had collected the first set.

Jack Draper of Britain waves to the crowd after the first round men's single match against Sebastian Baez of Argentina.
Jack Draper of Britain waves to the crowd after the first round men's single match against Sebastian Baez of Argentina. Picture: Alamy

The Argentinian’s mood was not improved by a painful slip in the opening game of the second set, which was swiftly followed by another break after Draper sent a forehand fizzing down the line to ‘oohs’ from the crowd.

While Baez picked himself up quickly after the fall, he called the trainer after the third and the fifth games.

The 24-year-old could perhaps have been tempted to cut his losses sooner so one-sided was the contest but, after dropping serve once more early in the third set, Baez shook hands with Draper – who lost just five points on serve – and headed off court.

