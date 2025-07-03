Wimbledon fans 'defecating and urinating' in park while queueing overnight for tickets, campaigner claims

Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A campaigner has claimed Wimbledon fans are defecating and urinating in nearby woodland as crowds queue overnight for tickets to the tournament.

Simon Wright, 68, a member of Save Wimbledon Park, said areas of the historic parkland are being misused by some queuers as makeshift toilets - particularly in Horse Close Wood, a secluded section of the park formerly known as "Piggy Woods".

The nickname dates back to the Second World War, when local residents kept pigs there as part of the wartime food effort.

Mr Wright told the PA news agency: "We've come across used tissues - it's clear what they've been used for.

"Human faeces are far worse than animal faeces in terms of the microbiological load they carry."

He said the issue is especially bad in the oldest part of the woods, where discreet signage urging visitors to "respect the woods" has done little to deter misuse.

Thousands of ticketless tennis fans queuing for tickets. Picture: Alamy

"There's a postcard-sized notice saying please respect these woods - it's a bit mealy-mouthed," he said.

"Last night, I met three guys heading off there to have a piss."

Mr Wright, who lives near the park, claimed some local children had come into contact with human faeces while playing in the area.

He described the problem as both a health risk and a sign of growing pressure on the park from the size of the queue.

"It's partly the health risk, but it's also the lack of respect," he added.

We love the tennis - we do. But there is a real cost to being taken over, even for just two weeks a year. Streets are closed, bus routes diverted, parking a nightmare, tube travel ridiculous and traffic at gridlock. pic.twitter.com/oGNR5MkWAa — Save Wimbledon Park (@SaveWimbldnPark) July 3, 2025

Save Wimbledon Park is a residents' group that opposes the All England Club's plans to build on neighbouring parkland.

Mr Wright said he raised concerns about sanitation with his MP, Fleur Anderson, and the leader of Wandsworth Council after a particularly bad year in 2022, when fewer portable toilets were available.

Similar complaints were raised a decade ago.

In 2015, the Wimbledon Times reported piles of human waste, urine "baked dry in the sun", and long queues for limited toilet facilities in the park.

Merton Council said at the time that portable toilets were provided and warned that offenders could be prosecuted.

'Deplorable'

At the time, the All England Club described the behaviour of a "very small minority" of queuers as "deplorable" and "completely unacceptable".

A spokesperson for the All England Club said they have not seen any evidence to substantiate the claims but that stewards regularly patrol the area to ensure it is well maintained.

They added that more than 40,000 people had passed through the queue in the first four days of the Championships, and praised the Southfields community for welcoming guests with "their usual good will and hospitality".