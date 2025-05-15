Women's Champions League final 2025: How to watch, which pubs are showing match, Arsenal team news

15 May 2025, 10:06 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 10:41

Players of Arsenal celebrate with goalscorer Kim Little during the Barclays Womens Super League game between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on May 10
Players of Arsenal celebrate with goalscorer Kim Little during the Barclays Womens Super League game between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on May 10. Picture: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

By William Mata

Renée Slegers has said Arsenal Women’s first Champions League final since 2007 will be “very special” as she prepares her side to face two-time reigning champions Barcelona.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The manager, who took over at the Gunners mid way through the 2024-25 campaign, has said her players believe the Catalan giants are beatable despite their squad boasting champions.

“We see what Barcelona have done in the league and in the Champions League, and they've done it over time as well,” she told Uefa. “But we never go and play a game not believing that we can beat the opposition, otherwise there's no point.”

She added: "When the moment is there, it's going to be so special, so I don't think we can find the exact focus and the charging of it."

Arsenal defied the odds to reach the final, coming from behind after first leg losses in both their quarter and semifinals to beat Real Madrid and Lyon respectively.

Slegers, who was an Arsenal youth player when the Gunners beat Umeå to win the 2007 Uefa Women’s Cup, has become manager on a full-time basis after an interim spell.

Renee Slegers is looking forward to the challenge of facing Barcelona in the final
Renee Slegers is looking forward to the challenge of facing Barcelona in the final. Picture: Getty

She added: “I know how much it would mean to the club because it's not only about me. I've just stepped in, I've just been a small part of the journey that the club is on.

“And there's so many people that have been working for such a long time to get the team where they're at now. It's all the facilities, resources, the quality of players, the fan base.”

Here is all you need to know about the final.

Arsenal overcame Lyon to reach the Women's Champions League final
Arsenal overcame Lyon to reach the Women's Champions League final. Picture: Getty

When is the Champions League final?

Arsenal are playing Barcelona at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday, May 24.

The kick-off is 4pm BST.

How to watch and where to see the game in the pub

The game is set to be shown on TV by DAZN and TNT Sports in the UK.

Arsenal Women are hosting a watch party at the Emirates Stadium. Tickets are being sold from 2pm on Thursday, May 15, with details being shared on their website.

Pubs, especially around London, are also set to show the action if you would like to be in a crowd. Some of the venues can be found on Fanzo (which used to be called Match Punt) here.

Arsenal team and injury news

Arsenal have more or less a full strength squad to choose from.

Alessia Russo has returned from injury in time for the crunch point of the season while first choice goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar is also back in time.

Victoria Pelova has been a boost for the Gunners having recently come back from a long term anterior cruciate ligament injury.

