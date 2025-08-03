World champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson arrested over alleged assault on boyfriend

Sha'Carri Richardson is the reigning 100m world champion. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Reigning 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend while they were at an airport in Washington.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richardson, 25, was arrested last Sunday on a fourth-degree domestic violence offence, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press.

On Thursday, she ran in the opening round of the women’s 100m at US track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The police report said an officer at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was notified by a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supervisor of a disturbance between Richardson and her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman.

The officer reviewed camera footage and observed Richardson reach out with her left arm and grab Coleman’s backpack and yank it away.

Read more: Lionesses to receive 'recognition' as Starmer hints at honours for Euros-winning squad

Read more: Charles Leclerc edges out McLarens to claim pole position in Hungary

Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at an airport in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Richardson then appeared to get in Coleman’s way with Coleman trying to step around her. Coleman was shoved into a wall.

The report later said Richardson appeared to throw an item at Coleman, which the TSA indicated may have been headphones.

In the police report, the officer said: "I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim.

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

"Richardson was booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, at 6.54pm last Sunday and released on Monday at 1.13pm.

"USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter," the sport's national governing body said in a statement.

Richardson has an automatic bye to the world championships in September in Tokyo as the defending champion.

She won the 100m at the 2023 world championships in Budapest and finished with the silver at the Paris Games last summer.