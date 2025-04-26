Wrexham promoted to Championship as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate in stands

Ryan Reynolds co-owner of Wrexham celebrates the opening goal with wife Blake Lively. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Wrexham's Hollywood story continues thanks to a third straight promotion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They beat Charlton 3-0 at the SToK Cae Ras to secure promotion to the Sky Bet Championship, after Carlisle had earlier been relegated from the EFL.

The Welsh club - whose fortunes have been transformed under the co-ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - took an early hold against the play-off chasing Addicks through goals from Ollie Rathbone and Sam Smith in the space of three first-half minutes.

Smith made sure of a third successive promotion for Phil Parkinson's side by firing in his second goal with nine minutes left before the final whistle brought jubilant scenes around the ground as supporters flooded onto the pitch.

Earlier on Saturday, Carlisle's 20-year stay in the EFL was ended after a 3-2 defeat at Cheltenham, with George Miller scoring for the home side in time added on.

Doncaster and Port Vale both secured their promotion to League One.

The evergreen Billy Sharp scored the decisive second as Doncaster ended a three-season stay in the fourth tier with a 2-1 win over Bradford, who still have a chance of going up next weekend.

Read more: Horror as 'human remains' found in wooded area in popular seaside town, with police 'searching abandoned caravan'

Read more: ‘Distracted’ dentist avoids jail after killing cycling pensioner

Port Vale secured an immediate return to League One after a 2-0 win at Wimbledon with Jayden Stockley and Jaheim Headley on target.

Cambridge, though, were relegated to League Two after losing 2-1 at Burton, where both teams had been reduced to 10 men just ahead of the break. Dylan Williams scored a stoppage-time winner for Burton, who sit three points clear of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere in League One, Stockport came from 2-0 down to beat Lincoln 3-2 and put themselves third, with Jayden Fevrier, Will Collar and Isaac Oloafe all scoring in the second half.

Leyton Orient remain on course for the play-offs after a 1-0 win over faltering Wycombe.

Orient's fifth straight victory leaves them ahead of seventh-placed Reading on goal difference.

The Royals won 2-0 at Bristol Rovers, who remain deep in the relegation mix, with Lewis Wing and Chem Campbell scoring.

Crawley prolonged relegation by beating Northampton 3-0, John Marquis scored twice as relegated Shrewsbury won 2-1 at Barnsley, Peterborough drew 1-1 with Bolton and it also finished 1-1 between Wigan and Blackpool.

Players of Wrexham celebrate with the fans at full time following promotion. Picture: Getty

In the battle for the remaining promotion spot out of League Two, Notts County guaranteed their play-off place after a 3-1 victory at Harrogate, where Conor Grant scored a second-half brace.

However, Walsall's slump continued with a 1-0 home defeat by Accrington, finishing with 10 men, to stay fourth and a point behind Bradford.

Tranmere had secured their own league status after a 2-0 win over Crewe, who finished with nine men while Rovers also had a player sent off in stoppage time. Tom Davies and Kristian Dennis scored for the hosts.

Salford got themselves into the play-off places with a 4-1 win over Colchester, whose own top-seven chances faded following a second straight defeat.

Bromley fought back to draw 3-3 at Barrow with a stoppage-time goal from Omar Sowunmi, while Chesterfield thumped relegated Morecambe 4-1 and remain in the play-off hunt themselves.

It finished 0-0 between MK Dons and Grimsby, who are out of the top seven on goal difference.

Fleetwood beat managerless Newport 2-0 while Gillingham had two players sent off during stoppage time in their 1-1 draw against Swindon.