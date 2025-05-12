Xabi Alonso 'signs with Real Madrid until 2028', replacing Carlo Ancelotti as manager next season

By Jacob Paul

Xabi Alonso will replace Carlos Ancelotti as manager of Real Madrid next season under a three year deal, according to reports.

The former Real Madrid midfielder looks set to leave his role as manager of German side Bayern Leverkusen and take the reins at his old club.

A contract until 2028 is in place under the deal, with the Spanish club planning for him to start at the FIFA Club World Cup, according to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: "Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, here we go! Story confirmed and deal sealed for Xabi as new manager until 2028.

"Staff sorted, contract in place and three year deal for Alonso with Real planning for him to start at FIFA Club World Cup.

"Ancelotti farewell soon, then Xabi era."

An emotional afternoon saw the Leverkusen fans bid farewell to boss Xabi Alonso ahead of his final home match on Sunday.

He announced on Friday he would be stepping down as head coach at the end of the season, with the former Real and Spain midfielder previously being linked with the summer switch to take charge of his old club.

Barcelona, Spain. 11th May, 2025. Carlo Ancelotti coach (Real Madrid CF) is pictured during La Liga football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF,. Picture: Alamy

Carlos Ancelotti, 65, current head coach at Los Blancos, has himself been reported to be set to leave the Bernabeu and move into international management with Brazil.

The Italian coach, though, again refused to be drawn on his future past the end of the current campaign as Real prepared for their trip to LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

“With this club, the honeymoon doesn’t end,” said Ancelotti, who took charge of his 350th game as Real manager on Sunday.

“Real Madrid, like (AC) Milan before it, are clubs that stay in my heart because of the time I have been here and the relationships.“When the pressure goes down, the affection goes up.

'The honeymoon with Madrid will last until the last day of my life.”

Alonso, 43, won the Champions League as a player at Real in 2014, the second time the former Liverpool midfielder had lifted the European Cup.

“I have read that he (Alonso) is leaving Bayer Leverkusen,” Ancelotti said at a press conference when asked about Friday’s news coming out from Germany.

“He has done an incredible job and he has the doors open to him because he has shown he is one of the best in the world.”

It comes ahead of The Club World Cup this summer, which has traditionally been played over the Christmas period between the champions of each continental club competition. But this is being expanded in 2025 to include 32 teams from across the globe and match the World Cup in the scale.

The tournament is being played from June 14 to July 13 - which is two weeks after the Champions League final.

It will wind up about a month before the Premier League season begins on August 16.