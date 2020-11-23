Breaking News

Outdoor sports stadiums allowed 4,000 spectators when lockdown ends

Some football fans were allowed to return to watch Brighton play Chelsea as part of a pilot event in August. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Sports fans can return to matches once lockdown ends on 2 December, with up to 4,000 supporters allowed in outdoor stadiums.

A maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed to attend outdoor matches in areas under new Tier 1 restrictions while those in Tier 2 will have a temporary outdoor capacity of 2,000.

Indoor stadiums in Tier 1 will be allowed 2,000 attendees and those in Tier 2 can let in 1,000.

These measures will also apply to indoor theatre performances.

However, if a stadium is in a Tier 3 region then spectators will continue to be barred from watching whether it is indoors or outdoors.

Smaller stadiums will be allowed to open their gates to either 50 per cent of their normal capacity or 4,000 fans, depending on which number is smaller. Therefore, an outdoor ground with a capacity for 6,000 people will only be allowed 3,000 fans if it is in Tier 1.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement on Monday while addressing MPs in the House of Commons.

