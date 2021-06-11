Euros 2020: Dates, fixtures, teams and how to watch England

Euros 2020: Dates, fixtures, teams and how to watch England. Picture: PA

By Emma Clarke

The delayed tournament is about to commence - so here's everything you need to know about Euro 2020.

Like most sporting events, Euro 2020 was postponed last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, this year the football competition is back - marking one of the first major public events since March last year.

The Euros are made up of 51 matches in total, with a large number of games being hosted at Wembley Stadium in London.

Why is this year's event called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?

While we're all keen to forget 2020 ever happened, the football competition has kept its name from last year, despite the fact we're now in 2021.

Owing to Covid-19, the games were delayed for a year, but organisers decided to keep the official name.

When does Euro 2020 start?

The competition kicks off today (Friday, June 11) with Italy v Turkey in Rome.

You can watch the game from 8pm.

Other host cities include Glasgow, Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome and Seville.

How long does it go on for?

There are 51 matches in total, with the finale taking place at Wembley, London on Sunday, July 11.

Euro 2020 groups

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

When is England playing?

England's three group games will be at Wembley.

Here are the fixtures for England:

Sunday, June 13 - England v Croatia - 2pm kick-off

Friday, June 18 - England v Scotland - 8pm kick-off

Tuesday, June 22 - Czech Republic v England - 8pm kick-off

The Euro 2020 semi-finals and finals will be held at Wembley, London. Picture: PA

Will there be crowds?

Although crowds will be scaled back, football arenas are welcoming fans back into the stadium for the 2020 Euros.

It is expected that the biggest crowds will be at Budapest's Puskas Arena, which seats up to 68,000 people.

Wembley Stadium and Hampden Park, meanwhile, are planning to reduce capacity to 25% - which equates to roughly 22,500 and 12,000, respectively.

If further Covid restrictions are eased in the UK from June 21, the number of fans permitted to attend the semi-finals and finals at Wembley may be increased. Full capacity stands at 90,000.

Will fans have to do a Covid test?

There are various rules and regulations, depending on the hosting city.

At every game, fans will be required to wear a face covering, unless they are exempt.

Hand sanitiser will also be readily available throughout stadiums and fans will be encouraged to wash their hands regularly.

In London, Budapest, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Rome, fans will need proof of a negative Covid test or a vaccination passport.

How can I watch the Euros?

You can watch the matches for free on the BBC or on ITV.

England, Scotland and Wales' opener games are all being aired exclusively on the BBC, however.