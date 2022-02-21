'Frozen penis' leaves skier in 'unbearable pain' at Winter Olympics

Remi Lindholm suffered a "frozen penis" during the cross-country event at the Winter Olympics. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A Finnish cross-country skier has told of his "unbearable pain" after suffering a frozen penis at the Winter Olympics.

Remi Lindholm, who has been pictured several times training in his underpants, experienced the painful injury during the men's 50km cross-country skiing event on Saturday.

The 24-year-old had to use a heat pack at the end of the race to thaw out his genitals after traversing the course in Zhangjiakou, Beijing.

He told media in Finland: "You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished.

"It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through... when the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable."

Organisers were worried about frostbite at Saturday's event and decided to delay the race by an hour and shorten the route by 20km.

The thin suits and under-layers worn by the racers, as well as plasters to cover their faces and ears, offered little protection in the difficult conditions.

Lindholm spent just under an hour and 16 minutes traversing the course in howling, freezing winds.

It's not the first time Lindholm has suffered such an injury, he also left November's Ruka World Cup with a frozen penis.

The Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday, with the women's curling team claiming Great Britain's first Winter Olympic gold medal.