Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing out on historic F1 world title win

Prince Charles knighted the Formula One driver. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lewis Hamilton has received a knighthood days after losing out on a historic eighth Formula One title.

He was knighted by Prince Charles during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday.

When congratulated on his award, Mr Hamilton simply replied: "Thank you."

Joining him was his mum, Carmen Lockhart, with both being all smiles as they posed for pictures at the castle.

The 36-year-old was recognised in the New Year Honours list following a record-breaking year in which he surpassed Michael Schumacher's all-time victory tally, winning a seventh world title.

Lewis Hamilton was joined by his mum for the ceremony,. Picture: PA/Alamy

Mr Hamilton is the fourth Formula One driver to be knighted, following in the footsteps of Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart, and the first to be awarded the honour while still competing.

However, it comes amid reports that the star soon intends to retire from the track.

In an interview following his loss against rival Max Verstappen on Sunday, he said: "We gave it everything and never gave up and that's the most important thing.

"We'll see about next year."

His ongoing battle with the Red Bull driver came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi, with him just missing out on the lead due to a late crash on the circuit.