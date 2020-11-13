Liverpool FC star Mo Salah tests positive for coronavirus

13 November 2020, 15:35 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 15:57

Mo Salah was due to play for Egypt against Togo tomorrow
Mo Salah was due to play for Egypt against Togo tomorrow. Picture: PA

Liverpool FC star Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Egyptian football association.

In a statement, the body said the 28-year-old was not experiencing any symptoms and was now in isolation.

He was due to play for his national team against Togo on Saturday in a qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The association added that the rest of his fellow teammates had tested negative.

"The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus after his test came out positive.

"He does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team were negative," the Egyptian FA said.

"Our international star was subject to the medical protocol after the coordination of the national team doctor, Muhammad Abu Al-Ola, with his English club, Liverpool, in addition to isolating him in his room and also isolating all contacts.

"Our star is subject to more checks in the coming hours."

Salah should not be sidelined for too long, depending on whether he develops symptoms - and Liverpool are not due to play again until next week.

The English side will be playing a Premier League match against Leicester on 21 November.

Comments

Loading...

Sports News

See more Sports News

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles has died aged 78

England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

14 days ago

Chris Smith, an experienced mountain runner, has been missing since Tuesday

Missing Team GB fell runner's family 'desperate' for his safe return

15 days ago

Lewis Hamilton has now won more grand prixs than any other F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton breaks all-time F1 win record at Portuguese Grand Prix

18 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

The R value has dropped to as low as 1 across the UK

R value drops to as low as 1 across the UK, Sage scientists say

4 hours ago

One officer told students they are messing up the future of the country by flouting coronavirus laws

Moment police break up student party at halls of residence in Cardiff

5 hours ago

A new protein treatment could possibly double the recovery chances of Covid-19 patients and reduce the risk of developing serious illness

New protein treatment 'doubles recovery in Covid-19 patients'

7 hours ago