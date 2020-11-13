Liverpool FC star Mo Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Mo Salah was due to play for Egypt against Togo tomorrow. Picture: PA

Liverpool FC star Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Egyptian football association.

In a statement, the body said the 28-year-old was not experiencing any symptoms and was now in isolation.

He was due to play for his national team against Togo on Saturday in a qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The association added that the rest of his fellow teammates had tested negative.

"The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus after his test came out positive.

"He does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team were negative," the Egyptian FA said.

"Our international star was subject to the medical protocol after the coordination of the national team doctor, Muhammad Abu Al-Ola, with his English club, Liverpool, in addition to isolating him in his room and also isolating all contacts.

"Our star is subject to more checks in the coming hours."

Salah should not be sidelined for too long, depending on whether he develops symptoms - and Liverpool are not due to play again until next week.

The English side will be playing a Premier League match against Leicester on 21 November.