Breaking News

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike after rape allegations

Mason Greenwood has been dropped by Nike following allegations of rape and sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Nike have cancelled their sponsorship of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The sportswear giant says Greenwood is "no longer a Nike athlete".

The 20-year-old was bailed on February 2 after being arrested over allegations of a string of offences including rape, assault and making threats to kill.

The Manchester United forward, who spent three nights in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on January 30, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

Products bearing his name were also removed from the club’s online shop.

Police said last week he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police have not named the footballer, but said on Wednesday: "A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday January 30 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

The 20-year-old was arrested after images and videos were posted on social media. The posts have since been deleted.

Nike had initially suspended Greenwood's sponsorship, but has since confirmed he is "no longer a Nike athlete".

Electronic Arts has also confirmed his removal from active squads on FIFA 22.

The video game company said: "Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft."

In a statement, Manchester United said it "reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind".

The club also said: "As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."