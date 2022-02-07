Breaking News

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike after rape allegations

7 February 2022, 14:41 | Updated: 7 February 2022, 15:04

Mason Greenwood has been dropped by Nike following allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Mason Greenwood has been dropped by Nike following allegations of rape and sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Nike have cancelled their sponsorship of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The sportswear giant says Greenwood is "no longer a Nike athlete".

The 20-year-old was bailed on February 2 after being arrested over allegations of a string of offences including rape, assault and making threats to kill.

The Manchester United forward, who spent three nights in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on January 30, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

Products bearing his name were also removed from the club’s online shop.

Police said last week he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police have not named the footballer, but said on Wednesday: "A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday January 30 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

The 20-year-old was arrested after images and videos were posted on social media. The posts have since been deleted.

Nike had initially suspended Greenwood's sponsorship, but has since confirmed he is "no longer a Nike athlete".

Electronic Arts has also confirmed his removal from active squads on FIFA 22.

The video game company said: "Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft."

In a statement, Manchester United said it "reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind".

The club also said: "As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

Sports News

See more Sports News

England, together with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland, will not host the 2030 World Cup

UK pulls out of World Cup 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

6 hours ago

Peng Shuai has denied making a sexual assault allegation against a Government official

Peng Shuai backtracks on sex assault claims against Chinese Government official

7 hours ago

An army of 10,000 Boro fans travelled from the North East

Middlesbrough fan arrested after leaving behind son, 11, to go drinking for FA Cup win

2 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK will be sending 350 troops to Poland.

UK sends 350 troops to Poland in 'spirit of solidarity' as Russia tensions rise

35 mins ago

Alec Baldwin is said to be filming in the UK

Alec Baldwin reveals car stolen after landing in UK for first film since tragic Rust shooting

38 mins ago

A Met Police officer has recalled a number of incidents with a more senior male colleague (stock photo)

Sergeant 'grabbed and kissed' Met Officer against her will, misconduct hearing told

56 mins ago