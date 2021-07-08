Will Monday be a bank holiday after England v Italy?

By Emma Clarke

Following their victory against Denmark, England have secured a place in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The upcoming clash against Italy will mark the Three Lions' first major final in 55 years, with excitement and anticipation reaching fever pitch.

Indeed, after a year and a half of lockdowns and social isolation, there's no denying England's Euro 2020 performance has swept the nation into a jubilant frenzy.

The final kicks off this Sunday at 8pm, with many calling for Monday, July 12 to be made a national bank holiday if England win.

A petition in favour of a day off next week has also been doing the rounds - and has received over 50,000 signatures to date.

If the petition reaches over 100,000, the issue will be considered for debate in Parliament.

The Government also announced earlier this week that pub opening hours would be relaxed to allow fans to watch games with later kick-offs, allowing venues to stay open until 11.15pm.

But, will Monday be a bank holiday? Here's what we know...

As it stands, there are no official plans to make Monday a bank holiday if England wins against Italy on Sunday.

That said, Politico has reported that the Government is hoping to issue a "national day of celebration" in the event the Three Lions are victorious.

On a call with LBC's Tom Swarbrick Chancellor Rishi Sunak laughed off the suggestion playfully.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't reject the idea, but coyly said: "I think that would be tempting fate..."

Mr Johnson also applauded the team for their "euphoric" performance last night.